Accord Healthcare US Reintroduces Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, Expanding Access Across All Three Strengths

RALEIGH, N.C., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading generic pharmaceutical company, committed to improving access to affordable medicines, today announced the re‑launch of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP in 12.5 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg strengths.

Hydrochlorothiazide tablets are approved as adjunctive therapy in edema associated with congestive heart failure, hepatic cirrhosis, and corticosteroid and estrogen therapy, along with edema due to various forms of renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Additionally, the product is approved for the management of hypertension, either as the sole therapeutic agent or to enhance the effectiveness of other antihypertensive drugs in the more severe forms of hypertension.

"The return of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets reflects Accord Healthcare's commitment to providing dependable access to essential medications across core therapeutic categories," said Nuvan Dassanaike, Senior Vice President, Digital & Marketing Operations. "This relaunch supports healthcare providers and patients who rely on established treatment options for managing hypertension and edema related conditions."

Important Safety Information

You should not take Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets if you have anuria or if you are hypersensitive to hydrochlorothiazide or other sulfonamide derived drugs.

Hydrochlorothiazide can cause serious side effects including:

Acute transient myopia and acute angle closure glaucoma. Symptoms may include sudden vision changes or eye pain and can occur within hours to weeks of starting the medication. Discontinue hydrochlorothiazide as quickly as possible if these occur.

Severe fluid and electrolyte imbalance. This includes low sodium, low potassium, low chloride, or other mineral disturbances, which may present with weakness, confusion, dizziness, muscle cramps, or nausea.

Worsening of kidney or liver problems. Thiazide diuretics may precipitate azotemia in severe renal disease, and even small shifts in electrolytes may trigger hepatic coma in patients with liver disease.

May add to or potentiate the action of other antihypertensive drugs. Sensitivity reactions may occur in patients with or without a history of allergy or bronchial asthma.

Severe hypersensitivity reactions. These may include anaphylaxis, vasculitis, respiratory distress, and photosensitivity.

Worsening of systemic lupus erythematosus, which has been reported with thiazide use.

The most common side effects of Hydrochlorothiazide include hypotension; dizziness; weakness; gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea; electrolyte disturbances; headache; photosensitivity; blurred vision; hyperuricemia; and signs of fluid imbalance. Additional reactions reported include pancreatitis, muscle spasms, rash, and elevated blood sugar. These are not all the possible side effects of Hydrochlorothiazide. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Hydrochlorothiazide should be used with caution during pregnancy. Routine use during normal pregnancy is inappropriate, and thiazides cross the placenta and may cause fetal or neonatal jaundice, thrombocytopenia, or other adverse reactions. Hydrochlorothiazide is also excreted in breast milk, and you should talk to your healthcare provider about whether to discontinue nursing or discontinue the medication.

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found in our Prescribing Information.

For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord Healthcare is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord Healthcare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 85 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord Healthcare website.

References:

Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. Prescribing Information

Media Contact:



Lauren Wheeler



Email: lauren_wheeler@accordhealthcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accord-healthcare-us-reintroduces-hydrochlorothiazide-tablets-expanding-access-across-all-three-strengths-302730673.html

SOURCE Accord Healthcare US