SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Accolade to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

December 16, 2024 | 
1 min read

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced that it will release fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 9, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

To Listen via Telephone: Pre-registration is required by the conference call operator. Please pre-register by clicking here. (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0dce2f02ed2f44c8901127623aa788c3) Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com .

Replay: A replay of the call will be available for one year via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at http://ir.accolade.com.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, IR@accolade.com

Media Contact:

Media Inquiries, Media@accolade.com

Source: Accolade

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Washington State Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Art collage, hands and scales of justice. The concept of the law of the judge.
Legal
Former CytoDyn Officials Found Guilty of Securities Fraud
December 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand. In search of profit. Concept of business, economy, financial growth, promotion, following
Earnings
Bluebird Faces Cash Gap With Breakeven Point in Sight
November 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative process. Pop art collage. Female hand typing on retro typewriter isolated over white background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Bright colors. Copy space for ad, text
Editorial
Pharma’s Q3 Was a Rollercoaster Ride. Let’s Do It Again Next Quarter
November 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Gilead and Kite Are Cutting Employees, Closing Seattle, Philadelphia Sites
November 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel