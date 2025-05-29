Acclaro Medical Raises $23 Million in Series B Funding Led by Accelmed Partners to Advance Groundbreaking 2910 nm Fiber Laser Technology

Accelmed $20 Million Investment with 3E Bioventures Capital Funding of $3 Million to Drive Innovation, Clinical Expansion, and Global Market Growth

SMITHFIELD, R.I., May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Acclaro Medical, a pioneering medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and redefine medical practices, proudly announces the successful completion of its Series B funding round. Led by Accelmed Partners with participation by existing investor 3E Bioventures Capital, the combined funding of $23 million marks a pivotal milestone in the company's journey to fulfill unmet aesthetic needs through its innovative 2910 nm fiber laser solution and other disruptive technologies. This capital infusion will help Acclaro accelerate the growth of its flagship products, UltraClear® and AuraLux™ and expedite global market expansion while advancing development of new trailblazing products in its pipeline.

"The funding is a testament to our unstoppable team and tremendous progress Acclaro has made in a very short duration."

Acclaro Medical's UltraClear fiber laser is recognized by leading aesthetic professionals as a breakthrough in Total Skin Health that treats multiple skin layers to help reverse the signs of aging and gravity. The first of its kind 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser, powered by proprietary 3DIntelliPulse™ technology, delivers:

Its precision-engineered capabilities make it the ideal choice for practitioners seeking transformative results with minimal downtime, reduced patient discomfort and speedy healing. Complementing UltraClear, the AuraLux laser leverages the same exclusive Cool Pulse™ technology and broadens accessibility for aesthetic providers and their patients while maintaining Acclaro's hallmark quality.

"Securing this Series B investment is a powerful testament to our unstoppable team and the tremendous progress that Acclaro has made in a very short period of time," said Acclaro Medical CEO and Co-founder Helen Fang. "This funding empowers us to continue our strong growth and realize our vision of improving the quality of life for people of all skin colors and all ages worldwide."

Shlomo Assa, President and co-founder of Acclaro Medical, noted: "We are thrilled to have the support of Accelmed as we expand our global and domestic footprint. This Series B funding is a strong vote of confidence in our mission to bring UltraClear and AuraLux to more people pursuing anti-aging solutions for healthier and younger-looking skin. It greatly enables us to accelerate product development, expand our team, and reach more customers globally – And we're just getting started!"

The Series B funding will allow Acclaro Medical to leverage decades of Accelmed's operational and financial expertise, alongside 3E Bioventures' disciplined efficiency. Acclaro Medical is poised to execute its strategic plans and realize its vision of revolutionizing the aesthetic industry. These efforts will further cement the company's position as a leader in providing innovative, patient-centered skin health solutions.

"Acclaro's unique cold laser fiber technology constitutes a game changer in laser aesthetics with the possibility for aesthetic practices to safely treat all skin types for all major indications using only one device," stated Daniel Cohen, Accelmed's venture partner with extensive experience leading successful Medtech & Biotech investments over the last 20 years. "Accelmed Partners is thrilled to lead this round of financing and accompany Acclaro' s management in this fantastic journey."

About Acclaro Medical

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its proprietary 3DMIRACL™ and Laser Coring™ skin rejuvenation treatments are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit https://ultraclearlaser.com/about/acclaro-medical/.

About Accelmed Partners

Accelmed, a leader in healthcare technology investing, is renowned for its private equity approach to a sector traditionally dominated by venture and early-stage growth firms. Its team of experienced industry veterans and company builders work closely as a trusted partner with portfolio management to improve operations, upgrade product portfolios, and strengthen commercial organizations. Accelmed's support and resources are designed to help portfolio companies like Acclaro Medical elevate its technology and achieve enduring success. The investment firm currently manages over $630 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit https://accelmed.com/about.

