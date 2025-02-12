Access Vascular Catheters with MIMIX® Technology Added to Recon Supply’s Federal Supply Schedule Contract

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a leader in tackling critical vascular access challenges with its advanced hydrophilic biomaterial technology, today announced that its portfolio of vascular access catheters made with MIMIX® technology has been added to Recon Supply’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, as well as their Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). This inclusion marks a significant milestone in reducing complication rates for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and other federal healthcare beneficiaries.





The FDA-cleared HydroPICC® and HydroMID® catheters feature MIMIX® technology, which has been shown to significantly reduce the most common and costly vascular access complications. This can help healthcare providers save on costs associated with treating complications such as thrombosis, occlusions, and catheter-related failures.

“Our mission at AVI is to improve vascular access outcomes for all patients,” said James Biggins, CEO of Access Vascular. “We’re proud to partner with Recon Supply to bring our MIMIX® catheter family to the FSS contract and DAPA. This addition ensures that the people who serve our nation have access to the gold standard in vascular care.”

Joining Recon Supply’s FSS contract and DAPA makes AVI’s innovative catheters more accessible to federal agencies, including the Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA), Dept. of Defense (DOD), and Indian Health Services (IHS). These agencies can now procure AVI devices at negotiated pricing, streamlining the process of delivering care to eligible patients.

“Bringing cutting-edge medical technologies to the federal healthcare community is at the core of what we do, and AVI’s novel catheter technologies are an excellent example of that,” said Steve Clark, CEO at Recon Supply. “This collaboration will have a real impact where it matters most, helping to reduce the 25 percent complication rate seen in vascular access devices, and helping to greatly improve patient care.”

Access Vascular recently announced data demonstrating 99.99% less bacterial adhesion than both standard polyurethane and CHG-coated polyurethanei in an in vitro study. This data adds to previously published data demonstrating 6X fewer failures than polyurethane and a 98% completion of therapy for HydroMID®.ii

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Recon Supply

Recon Supply is a trusted distributor of medical products and technologies, specializing in providing high-quality solutions to federal agencies and healthcare systems. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Recon Supply is dedicated to delivering the most innovative medical technologies while actively supporting the veteran community through hiring initiatives. With a focus on excellence and reliability, Recon Supply is committed to enhancing patient care through innovative partnerships.

i Korycka, E. (2024). Presented on podium at INS 2024. In vitro data does not necessarily represent clinical outcomes.

ii Bunch J. A retrospective assessment of peripheral midline failures focusing on catheter composition. J InfusNurs. Sept/Oct 2022; 45(5):270-27

Contacts



Media Contact:

Brad Perriello

Circle Hill Communications

brad@circlehillcommunications.com

617.817.1385