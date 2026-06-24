Access Vascular and Medline Enter Multi-Year Agreement to Launch Cobranded Next-Generation Vascular Access Catheters

Hospitals across the United States gain access to clinically differentiated midline and PICC catheters designed to combat thrombosis and infection

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Vascular, Inc. (“AVI”), a medical device company specializing in developing advanced vascular access solutions, and Medline, the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, today announced a multi-year agreement to accelerate the rollout of AVI’s next-generation catheters, HydroMID® and HydroPICC®, which recently received an anti-thrombogenic indication from the FDA. The initiative bolsters Medline’s existing deep portfolio in vascular access, while leveraging its substantial acute care market presence and clinical expertise in infection prevention and ability to deliver industry leading customized kitting solutions.

Millions of PICC and midline catheters are placed annually in acute care settings, supporting a market of over $600 million. However, the category continues to be anchored in established polyurethane-based catheter technologies, with limited recent innovation. AVI’s HydroMID® and HydroPICC® catheters feature a proprietary hydrogel material with anti-thrombogenic properties to help address catheter-related complications such as thrombosis and occlusion– potential sources of morbidity, readmissions, and cost for health systems*. Addressing these challenges head-on positions AVI and Medline to meet a currently underserved need for providers.

Co-branded, co-developed products are expected to be available through Medline starting in late 2026, integrated into fully assembled, customizable procedure kits delivered to health systems nationwide, including its more than 1,600 Prime Vendor customers in which Medline is the primary medical-surgical products supplier. By combining AVI’s proprietary and award-winning biomaterial technology – designed to reduce complications and improve patient outcomes – with Medline’s industry-leading kitting and supply chain capabilities, the agreement helps delivers a streamlined, procedure-ready solution designed to help improve efficiency, support consistency in care and strengthen supply resiliency. The combined sales and clinical footprint of the two organizations comprise of 300+ acute care reps working alongside a specialized and highly-experienced vascular access team.

“Vascular access has needed a better solution for decades – we built a technology that significantly reduces device-replacement and complication rates based on real-world evidence, now we’re bringing it to hospitals across the U.S. with Medline,” said James Biggins, Chief Executive Officer of Access Vascular. “This partnership gives us the commercial reach to match our clinical ambition – from co-developing a customizable kitted solution to deploying it across a broad supply chain network. Most of all, I’m excited by how this accelerates our vision to bring innovation to clinicians and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

“Reducing infection risk and improving catheter performance in vascular access has been a priority in our practice for years. Innovations that address those challenges — particularly without relying on chemical additives — are worth paying attention to," said Matthew Ostroff, RN, MSN, AGACNP-BC, VABC, Vascular Access Coordinator at St. Joseph's Health. "Solutions that can be scaled through broad distribution networks have the potential to set a new standard for performance and patient care, and that matters at the bedside every day. Collaborations like this have the potential to drive meaningful progress, giving clinicians the tools to reduce complications, improve efficiency, and consistently elevate the quality of care they deliver. That's the kind of advancement our field needs."

“Advancing vascular access requires both innovation and the ability to deliver it reliably at scale,” said Vish Bhave, executive vice president of Medline Brand. “This agreement allows us to pair clinically differentiated technology with our ability to deliver fully assembled, procedure-ready kits—helping health systems more seamlessly adopt solutions designed to address some of the most persistent challenges in vascular access.”

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular, Inc., based in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a medical device company specializing in developing and commercializing innovative vascular access solutions. The company’s hydrophilic MIMIX® technology is designed to combat thrombosis and infection – with the goal of improving patient outcomes and clinical workflows. For more information, visit www.accessvascularinc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

* Pre-clinical in vitro/in vivo evaluations do not necessarily predict clinical performance

Access Vascular Media Contact:

Name: Brad Perriello

Phone: 617.817.1385

Email: brad@circlehillcommunications.com