Accelerating Discovery to Impact: The Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium 2026

The Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium (SDDS), now in its tenth year, provides a unique and highly valuable platform for inspiring interdisciplinary exchange at the forefront of drug research. Over the last ten years, SDDS has grown in size and in scope while continuing to provide a critical resource and opportunity for networking among researchers, pharmaceutical companies, investment groups, and others in the wider biomedical community. This year, SDDS has over 45 speakers, moderators, and panelists who together represent pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government policy makers, Nobel laureates, academic leaders, scientists, and venture capitalists. They will not only present their advances in drug discovery, but they will also participate in lively panel discussions, including questions from the broader audience.

The Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium (SDDS) was created to bring together academic researchers, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to help move discoveries toward real-world impact. Over the past decade, SDDS has grown into a leading forum for these conversations, drawing an interdisciplinary community to Stanford to engage in discussions and networking.

Across sessions, industry leaders, including research heads and chief scientific officers from companies such as Sanofi, Genentech, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson, and Amgen, will provide insight into how therapeutic discovery is evolving. These conversations also address the strategic and operational realities shaping the field.

The symposium will also take a closer look at the financial and strategic support that allows innovation. Sessions featuring venture capital leaders and investment bankers explore how early-stage ideas are identified, funded, and developed into viable therapeutic programs. Together, these discussions provide a clearer picture of how promising science moves from the lab into sustained investment.

SDDS also remains grounded in the foundational science that drives progress. Two Nobel Laureate panel discussions bring together some of the most influential scientists in modern biomedical research. These sessions will offer not only a look back at transformative discoveries, but also thoughtful perspectives on where the field is heading.

The Lifetime Achievement Award session provides the chance for reflection, recognizing individuals whose work has had a lasting impact on patient care. In 2026, this honor highlights leaders in cancer immunotherapy, underscoring the profound influence of cell-based therapies on the treatment of cancer.

Beyond the formal sessions, SDDS is designed to foster connection. Poster sessions and networking events create space for trainees, early-stage companies, and established leaders to engage directly, exchange ideas, and build new collaborations. This blend of emerging and established voices reflects a core principle of the symposium: meaningful progress in drug discovery depends on participation across career stages and sectors.

As SDDS celebrates its 10th event, it continues to evolve while staying focused on bringing the right people together to move science forward. The 2026 meeting reflects both the growth of the symposium and the urgency of the challenges it aims to address.