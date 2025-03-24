Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the quarter were $2.8 million , compared to $3.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The decline in revenues was primarily driven by lower sales of consumable products compared to the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin was approximately 16% for the quarter, compared to approximately 21% for the same quarter of the prior year. The decline in gross margin primarily resulted from higher manufacturing related costs due to inflation and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $4.6 million , compared to $5.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The decline in SG&A costs was primarily a result of lower employee-related expenses. SG&A costs include non-cash stock-based compensation of $0.8 million and $1.0 million , respectively, for the same periods.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $3.8 million, compared to $5.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The decline in R&D costs was primarily a result of lower third-party development costs for our Accelerate WAVE TM system. R&D costs include non-cash stock-based compensation of $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, for the same periods.

Net loss was $9.6 million for the quarter, resulting in $0.38 net loss per share.

for the quarter, resulting in net loss per share. Ended the quarter with approximately $16.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $20.9 million at the start of the fourth quarter, a reduction in cash and cash equivalents for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $4.6 million .

2024 Full Year Results

Net sales were $11.7 million for the year, compared to $12.1 million in the prior year. While year-over-year revenues for consumable products increased by approximately 3%, overall annual revenue was down year-over-year due to a challenging capital sales environment in all our sales regions.

Gross margin was approximately 23% for the year, compared to approximately 21% for the prior year.

SG&A costs were $21.3 million for the year, compared to $31.2 million for the prior year. The decline in SG&A costs was primarily a result of lower employee-related expenses during the year. SG&A costs include non-cash stock-based compensation of $3.4 million and $3.7 million , respectively, for the same periods.

R&D costs were $16.7 million for the year, compared to $25.4 million for the prior year. The decline in R&D costs was primarily a result of lower employee-related expenses as well as lower third-party development for our Accelerate WAVE system. R&D costs include non-cash stock-based compensation of $0.9 million and $1.4 million, respectively, for the same periods.

Net loss was $50.0 million for the year, resulting in $2.15 net loss per share.

Full financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 will be filed on Form 10-K through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

Moving forward, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. does not plan to host regular earnings conference calls. The company remains dedicated to providing timely updates on its financial performance through its SEC filings and investor relations materials available on its website.

Investors are encouraged to visit ir.axdx.com for quarterly and annual financial results, presentations, and other investor resources.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), which include cost of sales, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and loss from operations amounts excluding inventory write-downs and non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, as applicable (the “Non-GAAP Measures”).

Our management and board of directors use the Non-GAAP Measures to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that the Non-GAAP Measures provide useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. The Non-GAAP Measures should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, cost of sales, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and loss from operations reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of sales $ 2,367 $ 2,394 $ 8,994 $ 9,509 Inventory write-down - - - 1,184 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of cost of sales 10 53 112 300 Cost of sales less inventory write-down and non-cash equity-based compensation $ 2,357 $ 2,341 $ 8,882 $ 8,025 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales, General and Administrative $ 4,607 $ 5,792 $ 21,326 $ 31,225 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative 790 1,045 3,381 3,691 Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 3,817 $ 4,747 $ 17,945 $ 27,534 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Research and Development $ 3,774 $ 5,570 $ 16,688 $ 25,353 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development 164 266 889 1,396 Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 3,610 $ 5,304 $ 15,799 $ 23,957 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loss from operations $ (7,933) $ (10,729) $ (35,310) $ (54,028) Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of loss from operations 964 1,364 4,382 5,387 Loss from operations less non-cash equity-based compensation $ (6,969) $ (9,365) $ (30,928) $ (48,641)

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. Accelerate Diagnostics’ current portfolio of FDA-cleared platforms includes the Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit as well as the Accelerate Arc™ system and BC kit. The Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. This system fully automates sample preparation, identification and phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility testing in approximately seven hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier. The Accelerate Arc system and BC kit provide a novel, automated positive blood culture sample preparation platform for use with Bruker’s MALDI Biotyper® CA System (MBT-CA System) and MBT-CA Sepsityper® software extension. Designed for clinical laboratories, the Accelerate Arc system has a simple workflow that automates positive blood culture sample preparation for direct downstream microbial identification using Bruker’s MBT-CA System. This innovation eliminates the need for overnight culture methods, reducing the wait time for microbial identification results, which is critical in the fight against sepsis.

© Copyright 2025 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The “ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS,” “ACCELERATE PHENO,” “ACCELERATE PHENOTEST,” “ACCELERATE ARC” and “ACCELERATE WAVE” diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking or may have forward-looking implications within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “continue,” or variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those implied in these forward-looking statements due to significant risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include those discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,098 $ 12,138 Investments 1,199 1,081 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,037 2,622 Inventory 2,852 3,310 Prepaid expenses 208 380 Purchase obligation - put option asset — 3,419 Other current assets 844 1,516 Total current assets 22,238 24,466 Property and equipment, net 2,575 2,389 Finance lease assets, net 336 1,518 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,907 1,177 Other non-current assets 500 1,816 Total assets $ 28,556 $ 31,366 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,844 $ 4,796 Accrued liabilities 2,873 3,243 Accrued interest 148 164 Deferred revenue and income, current 1,638 1,545 Current portion of convertible notes — 726 Notes payable, current 16,512 — Warrant liability 4,559 — Finance lease, current 92 583 Operating lease, current 535 977 Total current liabilities 31,201 12,034 Finance lease, non-current 30 262 Operating lease, non-current 2,568 570 Deferred revenue and income, non-current 2,277 1,122 Other non-current liabilities 1,681 1,164 Convertible notes, non-current 46,839 36,102 Total liabilities 84,596 51,254 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 16)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024 2023 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 preferred shares authorized with no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 common shares authorized with 25,186,582 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 450,000,000 common shares authorized with 14,569,500 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 25 14 Contributed capital 707,907 694,634 Treasury stock (45,067) (45,067) Accumulated deficit (718,899) (668,857) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6) (612) Total stockholders’ deficit (56,040) (19,888) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 28,556 $ 31,366

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 11,698 $ 12,059 Cost of sales: Cost of sales of products and services 8,994 8,325 Inventory write-down — 1,184 Total cost of sales 8,994 9,509 Gross profit 2,704 2,550 Costs and expenses: Research and development 16,688 25,353 Sales, general and administrative 21,326 31,225 Total costs and expenses 38,014 56,578 Loss from operations (35,310) (54,028) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (13,117) (5,926) Interest expense related-party — (1,817) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,499) Loss on extinguishment of debt with related party — (6,755) Gain on extinguishment of accounts payable 743 — (Loss) gain on fair value adjustment (1,971) 12,955 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (564) 71 Interest income 703 1,123 Other (expense) income, net (595) 108 Total other expense, net (14,801) (6,740) Net loss before income taxes (50,111) (60,768) (Provision) benefit for income taxes 66 (850) Net loss $ (50,045) $ (61,618) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (2.15) $ (4.94) Weighted average shares outstanding 23,302 12,477 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (50,045) $ (61,618) Net unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments — 29 Foreign currency translation adjustment 606 (241) Comprehensive loss $ (49,439) $ (61,830)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (50,045) $ (61,618) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,421 3,254 Provision for bad debts 354 301 Equity-based compensation expense 4,382 5,387 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,680 3,278 Amortization of debt discount related party — 1,033 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments (65) (114) Units offering issuance cost 680 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 201 150 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 6,499 Loss on extinguishment of debt with related party — 6,755 (Gain) on extinguishment of accounts payable (743) — Loss (gain) on fair value adjustments 1,971 (12,955) Paid-in-kind interest 4,380 1,718 Inventory write-down — 1,184 (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable 440 (234) Inventory (50) 446 Prepaid expense and other assets 1,104 926 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable 794 295 Accrued liabilities and other (930) (121) Accrued interest (16) 716 Accrued interest from related party — 784 Deferred revenue and income 1,248 2,120 Net cash used in operating activities (24,194) (40,196) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equipment (509) (1,035) Maturities of marketable securities — 9,695 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (509) 8,660 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Units to related party 4,750 — Proceeds from issuance of Units 10,232 — Units offering issuance cost (1,234) — Proceeds from issuance of 16.00% Notes 15,000 — Transaction costs related to debt and equity issuance (768) (3,731) Proceeds from issuance of 5.00% Notes — 10,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock to related party — 4,000 Payment of debt (726) — Payments on finance leases (723) (1,250) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 522 — Net cash provided by financing activities 27,053 9,019

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Effect of exchange rate on cash 610 (250) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,960 (22,767) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 12,138 34,905 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 15,098 $ 12,138 Non-cash investing activities: Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment, net $ 452 $ 401 Non-cash financing activities: Exchange of 2.50% Notes and accrued interest for 5.00% Notes $ — $ 56,893 Debt premium on issuance of 5.00% Notes $ — $ 6,023 Derivative liability associated with the bifurcated conversion option $ — $ 38,160 Reclassification of bifurcated conversion option to contributed capital $ — $ 26,908 Capital contribution from the exchange of secured note and accrued interest through the issuance of common stock with related party $ — $ 25,366 Extinguishment of derivative liability in connection with extinguishment of 5.00% Notes $ — $ 380 Issuance of common stock in connection with extinguishment of 5.00% Notes $ 43 $ 819 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations $ — $ 200 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 33 $ 122 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ — $ 363

