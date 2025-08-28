SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Acarpia Farmaceutici and EarlyHealth Group Expand Their Partnership to Improve Access in CARICOM and Mexico

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

MILAN, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acarpia Farmaceutici S.r.l., an Italian pharmaceutical manufacturer, and EarlyHealth Group, a global pharmaceutical service provider, have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to improve access to essential medicines across CARICOM member states and Mexico.

Building on more than 10 years of collaboration across the Middle East and Turkey, the two companies will now introduce key therapies in rheumatology diseases and cardiovascular care to support both public healthcare systems and private sector providers in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Francesco Lapeyre, Chief Operating Officer of Acarpia, commented, “We are proud to expand our partnership with EarlyHealth Group into CARICOM regions and Mexico. By working together to accelerate registration and supply of medicines that are frequently in shortage, we aim to close persistent access gaps and deliver measurable health impact for patients and providers.”

The expansion will be driven by EarlyHealth’s local entities, working hand in hand with government bodies and healthcare providers to streamline registrations, ensure regulatory alignment, and implement sustainable reimbursement strategies.

About EarlyHealth Group

EarlyHealth Group is a global pharmaceutical services company supporting clinical trials, early access programs, and market entry across 60 countries, with full-service operations in Latin America and the CARICOM region (www.early-health.com)

About Acarpia

Acarpia Farmaceutici S.r.l. is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, focused on enhancing consolidated and well-known products in the rheumatology and cardiovascular fields with the aim of generating new value for patients, physicians and the National Health Service through their repositioning and development (www.acarpia.com).

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact:
EarlyHealth Group Communications
press@early-health.com

Europe Collaboration
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Contemporary art collage. Businessmen, employees walking into open door symbolizing new opportunities. Way to success. Concept of business, promotion, motivation, ambitions and ideas
Immuno-oncology
Genentech Walks Away From $2B Partnership With Adaptive Biotechnologies
August 19, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A human hand and a robot hand shake hands over a white circle on a green background
Collaboration
VantAI Links With Halda in Potential $1B+ Proteomics Pact
August 19, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Darmstadt, Germany - November 10, 2021: A building at the headquarters of science and technology company Merck KGaA.
Neuroscience
Merck KGaA Drops up to $2B in Skyhawk Collab for RNA-Targeting Tech
August 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky