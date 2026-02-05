Acarix Receives EU MDR Certification for the CADScor®System

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix today announced its CADScor®System has successfully achieved certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR 2017/745).

The MDR certification confirms that the CADScor®System meets the European Union's most stringent regulatory requirements for safety, quality, and clinical performance. This milestone ensures continued and expanded access to the CADScor®System across European markets and supports Acarix's long-term growth strategy in the region.

The CADScor®System is a non-invasive, point-of-care diagnostic aid designed to help rule out significant coronary artery disease in patients presenting with chest pain, enabling faster clinical decision-making while reducing unnecessary downstream testing.

"This certification is more than a regulatory milestone, it's a strategic inflection point for Acarix," said Aamir Mahmood, President and CEO of Acarix. "EU MDR strengthens the foundation we need to scale the CADScor®System globally, and it supports our push to bring a faster, non-invasive approach to ruling out significant coronary artery disease to more clinicians and patients, including in the United States, where improving chest pain triage and reducing unnecessary downstream testing remain urgent priorities."

With EU MDR certification secured, Acarix is positioned to accelerate commercial momentum and deepen clinical adoption while advancing its broader global growth strategy. The milestone reinforces the company's ability to execute at the highest regulatory standard and supports Acarix's long-term pathway toward expansion in the U.S. market, where health systems continue to prioritize more efficient, evidence-backed diagnostic solutions that can improve patient flow, reduce avoidable testing, and help clinicians make faster, more confident decisions at the point of care.

About Acarix



Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor®System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the U.S. (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com .

