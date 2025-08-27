AcariaHealth Sparks Innovation at 2025 Healthcare Advocate Summit with Hackathon and Expert Panels

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AcariaHealth, a leader in specialty pharmacy solutions and a Centene Corporation company (NYSE: CNC), is taking center stage at the 2025 Healthcare Advocate Summit (Sept. 2–5) in Las Vegas with a first-of-its-kind "Reimagine Access" Hackathon and two can't-miss expert sessions.

Reimagine Access: A Hackathon for Healthcare Advocates



Tuesday, Sept. 2 | 1:00–3:30 PM PT | Florentine 1–11

This dynamic, hands-on session brings together healthcare advocates, providers, and pharmacy professionals for fast-paced, themed breakout discussions focused on real-world access challenges:

Breaking Bio – Biosimilars & Continuity of Care

– Biosimilars & Continuity of Care No Place Like Home – Reimagining Home Infusion

– Reimagining Home Infusion Coverage Unlocked – Medicare/Medicaid Access

– Medicare/Medicaid Access The Access Avengers – SP + Advocate Partnerships

– SP + Advocate Partnerships Pharmaformers – Transforming Specialty Pharmacy

Guided by AcariaHealth Regional Sales Directors, each table invites participants to brainstorm actionable solutions they can take back to their organizations.

Expert Panel: Biosimilars & Market Disruption



Thursday, Sept. 4 | 1:30–2:20 PM PT

Join AcariaHealth leaders as they break down biosimilar trends, payer mandates, and how to prevent care disruption. Featuring a new video spotlighting our Provider Experience Managers (PEMs) and their impact on provider-pharmacy collaboration.

Panelists:

Alysha Robinson , PharmD, CSP – Director, Specialty Pharmacy Program Management

, PharmD, CSP – Director, Specialty Pharmacy Program Management Kathleen Stenberg, PharmD, CSP – Lead Specialty Pharmacist, Operational Excellence

Robin Waida – Director, Physician Sales

Gil Rosas , BSN – Account Executive

Can't attend? Register for our October Biosimilars Webinar.

Roundtable: M3P Unpacked – Your Final Questions, Clarified



Friday, Sept. 5 | 8:30–9:30 AM PT | Pompeian 1–11



Speaker: Sheri Wallace - Account Executive

Wrap up the Summit with this interactive discussion on the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (M3P) and its implications for patients and advocates. No slides—just your questions answered.

Advancing Access, Together



"At AcariaHealth, we believe access to care should be as seamless as the care itself," said Jessica Ciccolella-Kahl, CEO of AcariaHealth. "We're proud to lead these conversations and help drive lasting solutions."

From biosimilar transitions to breakthrough collaborations, AcariaHealth is committed to reshaping specialty pharmacy through innovation, advocacy, and compassion.

About AcariaHealth



AcariaHealth is a national specialty pharmacy dedicated to supporting patients with complex conditions through personalized care and clinical expertise. As a Centene company, AcariaHealth leverages the strength of the largest Medicaid managed care organization to deliver transformative outcomes across the country.



Learn more: AcariaHealth.com



