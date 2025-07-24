SUBSCRIBE
Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2025

July 24, 2025 
1 min read

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The webcast will be available on Acadia’s website, Acadia.com under the investors section and will be archived there until November 5, 2025. The conference call may also be accessed by registering for the call here. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to use for accessing the call.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neurological and rare diseases to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

