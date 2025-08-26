Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Konstantina Katcheves as Senior Vice President, Chief Business and Strategy Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Konstantina (“Tina”) Katcheves as Senior Vice President, Chief Business and Strategy Officer. In this role, Tina will lead Acadia’s business development and corporate strategy and serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Catherine Owen Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia.

"Tina brings a wealth of experience in global business development and strategic partnerships that will be instrumental as we continue to expand our pipeline and pursue high-impact growth opportunities," said Catherine Owen Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Pharmaceuticals. "Her leadership and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we advance our mission to improve the lives of patients affected by neurological and rare disease."

Ms. Katcheves brings over two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry spanning corporate strategy, M&A, and innovation leadership. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals, where she oversaw the expansion of Teva’s innovative medicines pipeline and built new internal and external capabilities to support long-term portfolio advancement. Prior to Teva, she held multiple senior executive roles at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), including Interim Head of Enterprise Strategy and Business Development. At BMS, she led the $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics and drove more than $18 billion in announced transactions, supporting both near-term revenue growth and long-term pipeline innovation. Prior to BMS, she held senior strategic roles at Agilent Technologies and Lonza Group.

"I’m thrilled to join Acadia as it enters a new phase of innovation and expansion," said Tina Katcheves. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Acadia to identify and execute strategic initiatives that will drive innovation and deliver meaningful therapies to patients."

Tina holds a Master of Science in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neurological and rare diseases to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

