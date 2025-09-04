AC Immune Sharpens Pipeline Focus with Operational Efficiencies Extending Cash Runway

Strategic review by executive management yields increased pipeline focus and operational efficiencies with a workforce reduction of around 30%

Increased emphasis on late-stage clinical development of active immunotherapy portfolio for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and progressing high value candidates enabling intracellular targeting

Near term clinical milestones remain unchanged

Cash resources of CHF 127.1 million as of June 30, 2025, now provides cash for operations to the end of Q3 2027 not including potential payments from partnering

Lausanne, Switzerland, September 4th, 2025 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announces that following a strategic review by executive management, the Company is sharpening its focused investment on its most important assets. These include its three clinical-stage active immunotherapy programs, two of which are in ongoing pharma collaborations, and its most promising small molecule programs targeting NLRP3 and Tau. As a result, the Company will reduce its workforce by around 30% and extend its cash for operations to the end of Q3 2027.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “We are making meaningful progress with our product candidates to treat and prevent neurodegenerative diseases and are eagerly approaching multiple potentially transformational milestones over the next two years. This is true both in our ongoing collaborations with Janssen, Takeda and Lilly, and in our wholly-owned programs where progress will further strengthen opportunities for more partnering.

The actions we are taking now extend our cash runway to the end of Q3 2027, excluding anticipated business development milestone payments from existing or potential new business deals. It has been a challenging and carefully considered decision and I want to recognize all our colleagues whose professionalism, expertise and passion have resulted in many invaluable contributions to our mission over the years.

Going forward, we will focus our resources on our Phase 2 active immunotherapies and the development of our most exciting novel therapeutics targeting intracellular mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases, including NLRP3 and Tau.”

AC Immune maintains its guidance on previously announced timelines with interim clinical data from both ACI-7104.056 and ACI-24.060 expected in H2 2025 and H1 2026, respectively.

In accordance with Swiss employment law a consultation process with employees has been initiated. Upon completion of the consultation process, the Company will offer affected employees support. This will include, but will not be limited to, severance packages, and support in seeking new employment, coaching or training opportunities. AC Immune foresees the full implementation of these changes enacted by the end of 2025 and the reduction of costs to become fully effective early in 2026.

