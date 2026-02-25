Abram Scientific Secures $11.75M Series A Funding Led by Octapharma AG

Financing will accelerate the development of proprietary portable diagnostic platform, CoagCare™, to enhance patient care for bleeding disorders & critical care medicine

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abram Scientific, a medical device company focused on advancing next-generation coagulation diagnostics, today announced the closing of a $11.75 million Series A financing round. The round was led by global pharmaceutical leader Octapharma AG, with additional participation from existing and new investors affiliated with University of Colorado Anschutz.

This funding will accelerate the development of Abram Scientific's proprietary portable platform, CoagCare™, for aiding the evaluation of blood clotting disorders and to assist in determining appropriate transfusions and therapy for patients undergoing trauma and surgical procedures. The capital will also support advancement of the CoagCare system towards achieving clinical milestones and securing U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance.

Abram's CoagCare System is a novel diagnostic platform for diagnosis and characterization of coagulation-related disorders, delivering rapid hemostasis information to improve clinical outcomes. The CoagCare system is designed as a point-of-care (POC) meter employing a single-use diagnostic test card. The platform utilizes proprietary technology for fast and highly accurate measurement of blood viscoelasticity and density, characterizing the entire blood coagulation cascade from blood clot formation to fibrinolysis in under 10 minutes, enabling the detection of blood clotting or bleeding disorders and guiding the use of therapy for optimal coagulation management.1

The CoagCare System offers significant advancement over current global coagulation diagnostic platforms, such as thromboelastography (TEG®) and thromboelastometry (ROTEM®), that typically require 30 to 60 minutes for a complete measurement including fibrinolysis.2, 3, 4, 5 In sharp contrast, the CoagCare system provides a complete and rapid assessment of the blood coagulation process, delivering results in under 10 minutes from a single drop of blood. Designed as a portable, vibration-insensitive solution, CoagCare holds promise for applications in remote or pre-hospital settings such as MEDEVAC helicopters and ambulances where stable, laboratory-grade conditions aren't always available and the speed of adjudicating and delivering the right transfusion becomes a matter of life or death.

"Our mission is to enable CoagCare to help adjudicate life-saving therapies and transfusions, so that the right therapy is provided to the patient at the right time and at the right dosage," said Abhishek Ramkumar, CEO, Founder, Abram Scientific. "Our collaboration with Octapharma and the University of Colorado provides both funding and strategic expertise, enabling us to move faster and smarter, and positioning CoagCare to revolutionize the current clinical paradigm."

Octapharma ensures timely access to the leading critical care therapies with a product portfolio focused on improving patient outcomes. Octapharma has made significant contributions to improving standards of critical care and developing new treatments for coagulation management. The Octapharma investment signifies its interest in emerging platforms that address unmet clinical needs in the hematology and critical care space, and represents its first major investment in the diagnostics sector. This new direction is poised to broaden the Octapharma products' applications across the entire continuum of care for the patients it serves.

"We are excited to partner with Abram Scientific in this phase of next-generation technology development," said Flemming Nielsen, President, Octapharma USA, Inc. "Abram has a unique approach with real potential to reshape patient outcomes, and we are proud to accelerate their next stage of development. Abram's CoagCare can empower clinicians to deliver goal-oriented therapy with greater accuracy, ensuring the right intervention, at the right time, in the right amount. This represents an important step forward in patient care and can help shape clinical guidelines nationally and globally."

"Uncontrolled hemorrhage remains one of the leading—and most preventable—causes of early trauma death," said Dr. Vik Bebarta, Endowed Chair in Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz and Founding Director of The Center for COMBAT Research. "We are excited to partner with Abram Scientific to develop CoagCare to give surgeons and emergency physicians the critical information they need sooner to guide life-saving therapy decisions."

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Abram Scientific was founded by Dr. Abhishek Ramkumar, CEO, and inventor of the CoagCare platform technology. The technology is protected by 17 U.S. and internationally granted patents with multiple patent applications currently under prosecution. Abram's CoagCare System is not yet cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing in the United States.

Octapharma is one of the world's largest human protein manufacturers, developing and producing therapies from human plasma and human cell lines. Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma has over 11,000 employees and serves patients in 120 countries across Immunotherapy, Hematology, and Critical Care.

With seven R&D sites, five manufacturing facilities in Europe, and more than 195 plasma donation centers in the U.S. and Europe, Octapharma has delivered trusted therapies for over 40 years. The company is committed to improving lives through innovation, quality, and a deep focus on patient care and clinical partnership. To learn more please visit www.octapharma.com.

The University of Colorado Anschutz is a world-class academic medical campus at the forefront of transformative science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus encompasses the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes and two nationally ranked independent hospitals – UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children’s Hospital Colorado – which see more than two million adult and pediatric patient visits yearly. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, CU Anschutz delivers life-changing treatments, patient care and professional training and conducts world-renowned research fueled by $910 million in annual research funding, including $757 million in sponsored awards and $153 million in philanthropic gifts. It is also home to the CU Center of COMBAT Research, a primary collaborator with Abram Scientific and a national leader in military medical and trauma research.

