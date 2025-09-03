SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ablexis Announces Validation and Availability of AlivaMab(R) Mouse-NGX

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

Launching the most advanced transgenic animal platform for human antibody drug discovery

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing human antibody drug discovery through provision of its AlivaMab Mouse technology, today announced the launch of AlivaMab Mouse-NGX, a next-generation suite of advanced transgenic mice that expand both the number and human variable region diversity of antigen-specific antibodies while retaining their requisite drug-like properties.

"AlivaMab Mouse-NGX strains represent a major evolution of our platforms relative to earlier generations of AlivaMab Mouse, which already outperformed other transgenic models and have yielded at least 18 antibodies entered into clinical trials," said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis. "Our validation tests confirm that AlivaMab Mouse-NGX strains produce up to six-times the number of antigen-specific antibodies while also exhibiting expansion of combinatorial and junctional diversity versus comparator platforms. AlivaMab Mouse-NGX strains set a new benchmark for success in B-cell- and NGS-based human antibody drug discovery," Dr. Green continued.

The AlivaMab Mouse platform is available for use in-house by Ablexis' licensees or exclusively for service provision through AlivaMab Biologics, including access on a license-free, milestone- and royalty-free basis.

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC creates and offers AlivaMab Mouse, a growing suite of unique, patented next generation transgenic mice, as a foundational platform for successful human antibody drug discovery and development. Dozens of companies, including 13 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, public and private biotechnology companies, and other entities have licensed AlivaMab Mouse for their antibody drug discovery. Ablexis' sister company, AlivaMab Biologics provides an integrated antibody therapeutic discovery and engineering platform using the AlivaMab Mouse technologies. For more information, please contact us at info@ablexis.com.

###

Media Contact:

Maya Tanaka
mtanaka@ablexis.com

SOURCE: Ablexis, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Southern California Drug discovery
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
AI ethics, Legal technology and digital justice concept with glowing polygonal balance scale connected to circuit board on dark blue background. Futuristic low poly style, abstract vector illustration
Artificial Intelligence
Generate’s Chief IP ‘Geek’ Wants To Answer AI’s Biggest Legal Questions
August 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
a 3D rendering of a capsule-shaped pill showcases the flag of United State of America and flag of China
China
Pharma Spent More Than $48B in China in H1, Eclipsing Total 2024 Haul
August 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business man afraid of his own shadow monster concept on grungy background
Drug pricing
How the American Pharma Industry Became the ‘Bad Guys’
August 20, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
We Don’t Own Patient Data–We’re Just Babysitting It
July 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis