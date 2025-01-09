Abdera Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abdera Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its advanced antibody engineering ROVEr™ platform to design and develop tunable precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer, today announced that Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.





Ms. Lyons will detail the company’s progress including the recently initiated first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ABD-147 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC). The company also plans to share, for the first time publicly, preclinical data for ABD-320, which is currently in IND-enabling studies, and provide an update on expanded radiotherapeutic capabilities.

About ABD-147

ABD-147 is a targeted radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac), a highly potent alpha-emitting radioisotope, to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) with high affinity. DLL3 is a protein in the Notch pathway that is critical for the development and regulation of neuroendocrine versus epithelial cell differentiation in the lungs. In certain high grade neuroendocrine carcinomas including SCLC, DLL3 is upregulated and specifically expressed on the cell surface in more than 80% of cases. In contrast, DLL3 is absent or very rarely expressed on the surface of nonmalignant cells. Given the high specificity of DLL3 expression on cancer cells and the distinct mechanism of action, DLL3 represents a compelling target for treating SCLC and other DLL3+ solid tumors with targeted radiotherapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to ABD-147 for the treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who have progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and Orphan Drug Designation to ABD-147 for the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinoma. ABD-147 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with SCLC or LCNEC who have previously received platinum-based therapy.

About ABD-320

ABD-320 is a targeted radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac) to solid tumors expressing an undisclosed target that is widely prevalent and linked to poor outcomes in several different cancer types. ABD-320 was developed leveraging Abdera’s ROVEr™ platform and is custom-engineered to achieve an ideal balance of tumor uptake and retention while avoiding systemic radiotoxicities. ABD-320 represents the first therapy in development to address its undisclosed target.

About Abdera

Abdera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Abdera’s Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr™) proprietary platform enables the company to engineer potential best-in-class therapies for both clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes capable of emitting alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy cancer cells. Abdera’s lead program, ABD-147, is a next-generation precision radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac) to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC). Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Abdera also has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. To learn more, please visit www.abderatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

