SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera Reports Q3 2025 Business Results

November 6, 2025 | 
11 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



“AbCellera successfully delivered on two corporate priorities this quarter by starting activities at our new clinical manufacturing facility and substantially completing our platform investments,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “We ended the quarter with approximately $680 million dollars in available liquidity to execute on our strategy and will continue to prioritize advancing our two lead programs through Phase 1 clinical studies and building our pipeline.”

Q3 2025 Business Summary

  • Generated a net loss of $57.1 million, compared to a net loss of $51.1 million in 2024.
  • Expanded the leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
  • ABCL635 and ABCL575 continue to progress through Phase 1 clinical trials.
  • Reached a cumulative total of 103 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.

Key Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

 

September 30, 2024

 

September 30, 2025

 

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

 

95

 

103

 

8

%

Molecules in the clinic

 

14

 

18

 

29

%

AbCellera started discovery on an additional partner-initiated program with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 103 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams in Q3 2025 (up from 95 on September 30, 2024). AbCellera and its partners have advanced a cumulative total of 18 molecules into the clinic (up from 14 on September 30, 2024).

Discussion of Q3 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $9.0 million, compared to $6.5 million in Q3 2024.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $55.0 million, compared to $41.0 million in Q3 2024. A greater proportion of R&D expenses are used on internal programs, including $15.0 million of specific investments in two internal programs in the third quarter.
  • Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses – S&M expenses were $2.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2024.
  • General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $22.1 million, compared to $19.1 million in Q3 2024.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $57.1 million, or $(0.19) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $51.1 million, or $(0.17) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2024.
  • Liquidity – $523 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $159 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $680 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Definition of Key Business Metrics

We regularly review the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached "open" status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research fees

 

$

6,289

 

 

$

8,817

 

 

$

21,516

 

 

$

19,524

 

Licensing revenue

 

 

218

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

767

 

 

 

10,751

 

Milestone payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

 

6,507

 

 

 

8,955

 

 

 

23,783

 

 

 

30,275

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

 

40,969

 

 

 

55,028

 

 

 

121,183

 

 

 

136,736

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

 

3,135

 

 

 

2,906

 

 

 

9,635

 

 

 

8,757

 

General and administrative(1)

 

 

19,147

 

 

 

22,052

 

 

 

56,691

 

 

 

57,255

 

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

 

 

36,919

 

 

 

5,247

 

 

 

78,285

 

 

 

16,048

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

100,170

 

 

 

85,233

 

 

 

265,794

 

 

 

218,796

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(93,663

)

 

 

(76,278

)

 

 

(242,011

)

 

 

(188,521

)

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(9,603

)

 

 

(6,765

)

 

 

(29,805

)

 

 

(22,409

)

Grants and incentives

 

 

(3,491

)

 

 

(2,729

)

 

 

(10,076

)

 

 

(10,574

)

Other

 

 

(17,937

)

 

 

1,984

 

 

 

(48,564

)

 

 

2,558

 

Total other income

 

 

(31,031

)

 

 

(7,510

)

 

 

(88,445

)

 

 

(30,425

)

Net loss before income tax

 

 

(62,632

)

 

 

(68,768

)

 

 

(153,566

)

 

 

(158,096

)

Income tax recovery

 

 

(11,525

)

 

 

(11,649

)

 

 

(24,919

)

 

 

(20,629

)

Net loss

 

$

(51,107

)

 

$

(57,119

)

 

$

(128,647

)

 

$

(137,467

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

841

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

488

 

 

 

1,680

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(50,266

)

 

$

(57,160

)

 

$

(128,159

)

 

$

(135,787

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.46

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.46

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

294,851,945

 

 

 

298,875,174

 

 

 

293,930,702

 

 

 

298,366,169

 

Diluted

 

 

294,851,945

 

 

 

298,875,174

 

 

 

293,930,702

 

 

 

298,366,169

 

(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

September 30, 2025

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

156,325

 

 

$

83,159

 

Marketable securities

 

469,289

 

 

 

412,513

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

 

625,614

 

 

 

495,672

 

Accounts and accrued receivable

 

33,616

 

 

 

41,456

 

Restricted cash

 

25,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Other current assets

 

67,140

 

 

 

133,012

 

Total current assets

 

751,370

 

 

 

695,140

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

340,429

 

 

 

427,358

 

Intangible assets, net

 

42,113

 

 

 

39,321

 

Goodwill

 

47,806

 

 

 

47,806

 

Investments in equity accounted investees

 

82,297

 

 

 

93,301

 

Other long-term assets

 

96,538

 

 

 

53,066

 

Total long-term assets

 

609,183

 

 

 

660,852

 

Total assets

$

1,360,553

 

 

$

1,355,992

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

55,004

 

 

$

53,117

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

8,087

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

13,521

 

 

 

15,687

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,612

 

 

 

68,804

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

60,743

 

 

 

137,052

 

Deferred revenue

 

5,700

 

 

 

5,850

 

Deferred government contributions

 

149,893

 

 

 

169,118

 

Deferred tax liability

 

10,052

 

 

 

9,744

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,469

 

 

 

1,386

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

227,857

 

 

 

323,150

 

Total liabilities

 

304,469

 

 

 

391,954

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025: 295,757,002 and 299,011,566 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively

 

777,171

 

 

 

794,469

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

166,361

 

 

 

192,804

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,378

)

 

 

(2,698

)

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

 

116,930

 

 

 

(20,537

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,056,084

 

 

 

964,038

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,360,553

 

 

$

1,355,992

 

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(128,647

)

 

$

(137,467

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

13,257

 

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

 

 

67,848

 

 

 

2,791

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

4,813

 

 

 

4,853

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

52,355

 

 

 

42,888

 

Fair value (gain)/loss on contingent consideration

 

 

(30,731

)

 

 

613

 

Other

 

 

(35,887

)

 

 

988

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Research fees and grants receivable

 

 

(54,258

)

 

 

(15,957

)

Income taxes payable (receivable)

 

 

(8,709

)

 

 

(19,792

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

4,018

 

 

 

(2,286

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(13,474

)

 

 

2,316

 

Deferred grant income

 

 

30,671

 

 

 

(2,834

)

Other assets

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

14,078

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(100,556

)

 

 

(96,552

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(62,766

)

 

 

(32,929

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

 

(612,249

)

 

 

(324,704

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

 

 

735,989

 

 

 

386,536

 

Receipt of grant funding

 

 

29,150

 

 

 

7,366

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

 

13,538

 

 

 

(16,771

)

Investment in equity accounted investees

 

 

(17,956

)

 

 

(6,886

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

85,706

 

 

 

12,612

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other

 

 

(552

)

 

 

(9,240

)

Proceeds from other liabilities and exercise of stock options

 

 

9,179

 

 

 

19,207

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

8,627

 

 

 

9,967

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(457

)

 

 

807

 

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(6,680

)

 

 

(73,166

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

160,610

 

 

 

183,615

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

153,930

 

 

$

110,449

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

2,290

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

 

$

151,640

 

 

$

108,159

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment in accounts payable

 

 

15,989

 

 

 

10,457

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

 

 

2,232

 

 

 

76,118

 

 


Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Canada Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Earnings
BioMarin Abandons Gene Therapy Roctavian, Cuts Revenue Guidance as Voxzogo Faces Competitors
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Red round circle with a pause button or icon against yellow background.
Rare diseases
Intellia Pauses Phase III ATTR Trials for CRISPR Gene Therapy After Life-Threatening Liver Toxicity
October 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
CAR-T
Regeneron Cans 2seventy-Acquired CAR T Candidate for Lymphoma in ‘Strategic’ Move
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deviation from the plan, path or norms. Choosing an alternative way, changing the plans and flexibility.
Obesity
Terns Turns Away From Obesity Pill After ‘Uncompetitive’ Phase II Profile
October 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac