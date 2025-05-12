AbCellera Presents Positive Preclinical Data on ABCL575 at the 2025 SID Annual Meeting

ABCL575 is a novel, half-life extended anti-OX40L monoclonal antibody that is being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD)

In preclinical studies, ABCL575 shows potent inhibition of inflammatory pathways, favorable in vivo pharmacokinetics (PK), and potential for less frequent dosing compared to a clinical benchmark

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced preclinical data on ABCL575, which will be presented as a poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, California.

AbCellera’s presentation, which is available for viewing here, describes key properties of ABCL575, including:

Potent functional activity that is equivalent to the most advanced clinical benchmark, with inhibition of OX40L signalling and T-cell activation in vitro and significant reduction of Th2 cytokines in vivo .

and significant reduction of Th2 cytokines . Modified Fc domain that supports Fc-silencing and half-life extension, with a predicted human half-life of more than 60 days from preclinical in vivo PK data.

PK data. Positive nonclinical safety profile and favorable stability when formulated at high concentration.

"We are encouraged by our preclinical data, which show high potency and a predicted extended half-life, demonstrating potential for ABCL575 to be a best-in-class treatment for people with atopic dermatitis," said Geoff Nichol, MB ChB, SVP, Development at AbCellera. “We look forward to advancing this molecule into the clinic and are on track to do so this year.”

Details on AbCellera’s poster presentation at SID are as follows:

Title: Preclinical development of ABCL575, a half-life extended anti-OX40L monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune conditions

Abstract Number: 0980

Session: Translational Studies: Preclinical

Date and Time: Friday, May 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT

Location: Indigo Ballroom & Foyer

About ABCL575

ABCL575 is a fully human, half-life extended anti-OX40L monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), with potential applications to other inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. Antibody-mediated blockade of OX40/OX40L signaling is a clinically validated mechanism to modulate inflammation. Targeting OX40L, an upstream driver of the AD inflammatory cascade, has the potential to enable broader inhibition of inflammatory pathways and more durable responses than currently approved biologics. In preclinical studies, ABCL575 shows potent inhibition of T cell-mediated inflammatory pathways, favorable tolerability, and in vivo half-life that may support less frequent dosing than current clinical-stage molecules. ABCL575 is projected to enter Phase 1 clinical trials in 2025.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s platform integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116