AbCellera Presents Data Showing Preclinical Efficacy of PSMA x CD3 T-Cell Engagers at AACR 2025

Preclinical data on AbCellera’s PSMA x CD3 T-cell engagers demonstrate potent anti-tumor activity and potential to further enhance function through costimulatory strategies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced new data on its PSMA x CD3 T-cell engagers (TCEs), presented as a poster at the American Association for Cancer ResearchⓇ (AACR) 116th Annual Meeting at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, taking place April 25 to 30, 2025.

Targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) with a CD3 TCE could provide an effective treatment option for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). In its poster presentation at AACR, AbCellera demonstrated that its PSMA x CD3 TCEs show promising preclinical activity, including:

Potent in vitro tumor-cell killing , with one molecule showing ~10x higher EC 50 than benchmark

tumor-cell killing with one molecule showing ~10x higher EC than benchmark Sustained in vitro activity across four rounds of serial T-cell killing

activity across four rounds of serial T-cell killing Preclinical in vivo efficacy, with significant tumor growth inhibition in a xenograft mouse model

efficacy, with significant tumor growth inhibition in a xenograft mouse model Potential for enhanced potency when combined with costimulatory PSMA x CD28 bispecifics

“The preclinical data package presented at AACR is the first demonstration that our novel CD3-binders can be used to generate molecules with potent anti-tumor efficacy in vivo,” said Adam Clarke, Ph.D., SVP, Discovery at AbCellera. “The poster underscores the strength of our TCE platform strategy, which is to combine diverse CD3- and tumor-binding antibodies and use empirical testing to engineer optimized therapeutic candidates. In addition, the data strongly support the use of costimulation to further increase anti-tumor activity.”

AbCellera’s poster presentation is available for download here.

About AbCellera’s T-Cell Engager Platform

CD3 T-cell engagers have the potential to be a cornerstone of cancer treatment. They guide the immune system to find and eliminate cancer cells by binding tumor targets and the CD3 protein on cancer-killing T cells at the same time. However, the development of T-cell engagers has been limited due to challenges with efficacy and safety. To address these challenges, AbCellera developed a T-cell engager platform that includes novel CD3-binding antibodies to expand the therapeutic window for this modality and costimulatory building blocks to enhance efficacy for difficult-to-treat cancers.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s platform integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116