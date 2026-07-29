AbCellera Announces Collaboration with Vertex to Discover Multispecific T-Cell Engagers for Autoimmune Diseases and Other Conditions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced a collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize multispecific T-cell engagers (TCEs) for autoimmune diseases and other conditions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Vertex, a recognized leader in innovation, to accelerate the development of new, transformative therapies,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “We continue to see our TCE platform as a source for advancing impactful programs into the clinic, both internally and through strategic partnerships.”

“Vertex is committed to transforming the treatment landscape for people with serious diseases,” said Mark Bunnage, D.Phil., EVP and Chief Scientific Officer at Vertex. “AbCellera’s T-cell engager platform offers sophisticated capabilities for discovering and engineering multispecific antibodies and we look forward to working with AbCellera’s team to explore the potential of this technology to develop innovative therapies for patients in need.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will leverage its proprietary TCE platform to lead discovery and early development activities. Vertex will fund all research and development costs and will have the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic multispecific antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera will receive $28 million in total upfront payments and is eligible to receive preclinical, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered royalties on net sales. In addition, AbCellera and Vertex may mutually agree to have AbCellera perform cell line development, process development, and clinical manufacturing through Phase 1 for any program under the collaboration.

About AbCellera’s T-Cell Engager Platform

AbCellera's T-cell engager platform is a fully integrated capability, from discovery to clinical manufacturing, for developing multispecific TCEs in many therapeutic areas, including oncology and autoimmune conditions. The platform includes novel and proprietary panels of CD3-binding antibodies, costimulatory targeting arms, multispecific protein engineering technology, novel formats, and a suite of high-throughput functional assays.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-looking Statements

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Inquiries



Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116