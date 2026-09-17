AbbVie to Present Phase 3 Etentamig Results and Data from Broad Multiple Myeloma Portfolio at the 2026 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Meeting

Plenary presentation will feature Phase 3 CERVINO results demonstrating that etentamig met the study's dual primary endpoints of objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)

Additional presentations highlight research across the breadth of AbbVie's multiple myeloma portfolio, including ABBV-2001 (ISB 2001), a trispecific T-cell engager and surzetoclax, a BCL-2 inhibitor, and combination approaches

AbbVie's IMS presence reinforces its strategy to build a differentiated multiple myeloma portfolio across complementary mechanisms designed to address disease complexity and evolving patient needs

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that new data from its broad multiple myeloma research portfolio will be featured at the 23rd International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, taking place September 23-26, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. A plenary presentation will feature full results from the Phase 3 CERVINO study evaluating investigational drug etentamig, a second-generation BCMA x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager. Topline results demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS), with etentamig meeting the dual primary endpoints versus standard available therapies in adults with triple-class exposed relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

Beyond the full CERVINO data, AbbVie will present research demonstrating the breadth of its myeloma pipeline across T-cell engagers, targeted therapies, rational combinations and real-world evidence. Presentations will feature investigational assets including ABBV-2001 (ISB 2001), a CD38 x BCMA x CD3 trispecific T-cell engager, and surzetoclax, a BCL-2 small-molecule inhibitor, alongside studies evaluating etentamig across multiple treatment settings.

Additional presentations from these investigational assets will explore treatment sequencing, infection-related healthcare utilization and costs, and real-world outcomes, reinforcing AbbVie's strategy to advance understanding of disease heterogeneity, mechanisms of resistance and the evolving needs of patients living with multiple myeloma.

"Despite meaningful progress in multiple myeloma, the disease remains incurable and patients continue to face challenges related to treatment resistance, disease heterogeneity, tolerability and durable disease control," said Daejin Abidoye, M.D., vice president and therapeutic area head, oncology, solid tumor and hematology at AbbVie. "Our presence at IMS reflects the depth and momentum of our multiple myeloma strategy as we advance our scientifically differentiated portfolio, spanning T-cell engagers, targeted therapies and rational combinations designed to address distinct disease mechanisms and evolving patient needs, with the goal of delivering more precise, durable and accessible treatment options."

The full list of AbbVie presentations at IMS includes:

Note: All presentation times are listed in local Glasgow time.

Abstract Title Date/Time Session Abstract Number Real-World (RW)



Characteristics, Treatment Patterns, and Outcomes



in Triple-Class Exposed (TCE)



Relapsed/Refractory



Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) in Europe:



Results from the



HARMONY Big Data Platform Wednesday,



September 23, 2026 12:00–1:00 PM Poster Presentation PA-386 Etentamig in Patients with



Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)



with Prior Exposure to B-



Cell Maturation Antigen



(BCMA)-Targeted



Therapy Thursday, September



24, 2026 12:00–1:00 PM Poster Presentation PA-181 A Phase 1/2, Open-Label,



Platform Study to Evaluate the Safety and



Efficacy of Etentamig Monotherapy or



Combination Therapy in



Patients with Multiple



Myeloma Friday, September 25,



2026 12:00–1:00 PM Poster Presentation PA-008 Phase 1/2, Open-Label,



Platform Study of



Surzetoclax with



Etentamig in Biomarker- Selected Patients with



Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) Friday, September 25,



2026 12:00–1:00 PM Poster Presentation PA-346 Real-World (RW)



Infection-Related



Healthcare Resource



Utilization (HCRU) and



Costs in Patients (pts)



with Multiple Myeloma



(MM) Receiving T-cell Redirecting



Therapies (TCRTs) Friday, September 25,



2026 12:00–1:00 PM Poster Presentation PA-387 CERVINO: Phase (Ph) 3



Results of Etentamig vs Investigator's Choice of



Standard Available Therapies (SAT) in



Patients (Pts) With Triple-



Class Exposed Relapsed or



Refractory Multiple



Myeloma (RRMM) Friday, September 25,



2026 3:00–5:00 PM Plenary Session Hall 5 LBA-01 Etentamig Combined With



Pomalidomide Plus Dexamethasone



(Pom+Dex) in Relapsed/ Refractory Multiple



Myeloma (RRMM) After



1–3 Prior Lines of Therapy: A



Phase 1b Dose-



Escalation and Safety



Expansion Study Saturday, September



26, 2026 8:30–9:30 AM Oral Presentation Abstract Session 9 Hall 5 OA-24 AbbVie Advances ABBV-



2001/ISB 2001: A Unique,



Single-Molecule



Trispecific T-cell Engager



(TCE) Approach Toward



Robust Anti-Myeloma



Activity with Superior



Tumor Cytotoxicity Saturday, September



26, 2026 9:30–10:20 AM Oral Presentation Future Targets and



New Modalities of



Therapy Hall 5 N/A Surzetoclax: A Potentially



Best-in-Class BCL-2 Inhibitor for the Treatment



of Multiple Myeloma with t(11;14) Translocation



or High BCL-2 Expression N/A Poster Presentation PA-468

More information about the IMS 2026 meeting, including AbbVie's presence, will be available here.

Additional information around AbbVie's ongoing clinical trials in multiple myeloma can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

Etentamig, ABBV-2001 (ISB 2001) and surzetoclax are investigational medicines and are not approved by any health authorities worldwide. The safety and efficacy of these investigational medicines are under evaluation as part of ongoing clinical studies.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology

AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibodies and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood cancers and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Sourojit (Jit) Bhowmick, Ph.D. Jit.Bhowmick@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea Liz.Shea@abbvie.com

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SOURCE AbbVie