AbbVie to Present New Data at ESMO 2025 Reinforcing Leadership in Advancing Targeted Therapies for Solid Tumors

New data from telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) and ABBV-706 across pancreatic, colorectal, and solid tumors, highlight progress in AbbVie's growing ADC portfolio designed to target difficult-to-treat cancers.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will unveil new data from its robust antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place October 17-21, in Berlin, Germany. Data from investigational and approved ADCs across AbbVie's portfolio such as telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A),1-3 ABBV-706,4,5 and Emrelis™ (telisotuzumab vedotin),6 in patients with difficult-to-treat tumor types where there is urgent need for additional treatment options,7-15 will be featured in multiple presentations.

"Despite recent progress in the treatment of advanced solid tumors, patients still face limited options and pressing unmet needs," said Daejin Abidoye, M.D., vice president, therapeutic area head, oncology, solid tumor and hematology, AbbVie. "The compelling data we are sharing at ESMO showcases how we are advancing targeted therapies across a range of solid tumors and highlights the potential of our portfolio."

Key highlights



AbbVie will present three oral presentations for Temab-A, a next-generation, investigational c-Met directed ADC with a novel topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (Top1i) payload. Phase 1 results with Temab-A both as a monotherapy and in combination across advanced, solid tumors will be presented:

Combination with bevacizumab (Bev) in Colorectal Cancer (CRC): In biomarker unselected patients with advanced CRC who have received three or more prior lines of therapy ( NCT05029882 1 Grade ≥3 treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in 67% and 65% of patients, respectively. 1

In biomarker unselected patients with advanced CRC who have received three or more prior lines of therapy ( Grade ≥3 treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in 67% and 65% of patients, respectively. Monotherapy in MET -Amplified Solid Tumors: Among 100 patients with advanced MET -amplified solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (n=29), CRC (n=22), gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) (n=14), and 16 other tumor types (n=35) who had progressed after SOC treatment ( NCT05029882 2 The most common grade ≥3 TEAEs were anemia (40%) and neutropenia (34%). 2

Among 100 patients with advanced -amplified solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (n=29), CRC (n=22), gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) (n=14), and 16 other tumor types (n=35) who had progressed after SOC treatment ( The most common grade ≥3 TEAEs were anemia (40%) and neutropenia (34%). Monotherapy in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC ): Among 42 biomarker unselected patients with advanced/metastatic PDAC who experienced disease progression while receiving or after completing their first-line (1L) therapy ( NCT06084481 3 Grade ≥3 TEAEs occurring in ≥10% of all patients were anemia (38%) and neutropenia (21%).3

"Temab-A continues to show meaningful clinical activity across an expanding range of solid tumors and patient populations, including patients with MET-amplification and increased c-Met expression as we have seen in previously presented data," said Vivek Subbiah, M.D., Chief, Early-Phase Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Temab-A investigator. "These data reinforce Temab-A's potential in multiple solid tumors and thereby warrant its further clinical investigation."

AbbVie will also present new analysis from a Phase 1 study of ABBV-706, a SEZ6-directed ADC with a Top1i payload, in relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer (R/R SCLC) (NCT05599984).

A post hoc analysis on data from R/R SCLC patients enrolled in the study, whose tumors had progressed after two lines of therapy (n=80), was done to compare the anti-cancer effect of ABBV-706 monotherapy vs. platinum-based SOC. All patients in this group had received the platinum-based SOC treatment as first-line therapy (1L SOC). Progression-free survival (PFS) during 1L SOC and PFS with ABBV-706 monotherapy as a subsequent line of treatment were analyzed in the same patients by paired Kaplan-Meier analysis. The findings suggest that ABBV-706 may have the potential to replace the platinum-based SOC as a first-line treatment in SCLC. 4

In the same trial, ABBV-706 treatment also resulted in rapid clearance of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTC). Patients with 100% ctDNA clearance had significantly higher PFS and overall survival (OS) vs. patients without ctDNA clearance.5 These data highlight the potential of ctDNA as an early response marker in SCLC.5

A Phase 2 study assessing ABBV-706 in combination with atezolizumab as replacement of platinum-based chemotherapy is currently ongoing (NCT07155174) in 1L SCLC.

Details on key presentations at the ESMO 2025 Congress are available below and the full abstracts are available via the ESMO online program.

Title Date/Time Session Abstract / Presentation Number Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (ABBV-400; Temab-A) in



Patients With MET-Amplified Advanced Solid Tumors:



Results From a Phase 1 Study Sunday,



October 19 2:45 - 4:15 PM



CEST Oral presentation Proffered paper



session:



Developmental



therapeutics Room: Bremen



Auditorium - Hall



6.2 918O Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (ABBV-400; Temab-A) in



Combination With Bevacizumab (Bev) in Patients (Pts)



With 3+ Colorectal Cancer (CRC): Dose Expansion



Results of a Phase 1 Study Sunday,



October 19 2:45 - 4:15 PM



CEST Mini oral session



1 : GI tumors,lower



digestive Room: Cologne Auditorium



- CityCube A 731MO Phase 1 Basket Study of Telisotuzumab Adizutecan



(Temab-A), a c-Met Protein-Targeting Antibody-Drug



Conjugate (ADC): Results from Patients (Pts) With



Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Monday,



October 20 8:30 – 10:00



AM CEST Mini oral session



2 : GI tumours,



upper digestive Room: Bonn



Auditorium - Hall



7.1c 2214MO Second progression-free survival (PFS2) and



subsequent treatment in patients (pts) with folate



receptor alpha (FR⍺)-positive platinum-resistant



ovarian cancer (PROC) treated with mirvetuximab



soravtansine (MIRV) vs. investigator's choice



chemotherapy (ICC): Phase 3 MIRASOL trial Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST Poster 1068P Efficacy of ABBV-706 as second-line treatment for



patients with platinum-refractory/resistant small cell



lung cancer Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST Poster 2777P Real World Characteristics and Outcomes of Patients



with Third Line or Later Metastatic Colorectal Cancer:



Magnetic-101 Study Results Sunday,



October 19 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST E-Poster 873eP ABBV-706, a Seizure-Related Homolog Protein 6



(SEZ6)-Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in



Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Small



Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC): Circulating Biomarker and



Molecular Response Analyses Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST Poster 2778P Seizure Related 6 Homolog (SEZ6) Expression



Pattern and Prognostic Impact in a Real-World Cohort



of Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST E-Poster 2796eP Companion diagnostic assay for c-Met protein



overexpression (OE) to identify patients (pts) who may



benefit from telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST Poster 1951P Treatment outcomes in patients (pts) with advanced c-



Met overexpressing (OE) EGFR wildtype (WT)



nonsquamous (NSQ) NSCLC who had telisotuzumab



vedotin (Teliso-V) dose modifications in the



LUMINOSITY trial Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST Poster 1948P Ocular surface disorders in patients with c-Met protein-



overexpressing NSCLC treated with telisotuzumab



vedotin in the LUMINOSITY study Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST Poster 1950P METRIX: International Real-World Study of c-Met



Protein Overexpression in Patients With Advanced



/Metastatic NSCLC Saturday,



October 18 12:00 – 12:45



PM CEST Poster 1923P

Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) and ABBV-706 are investigational medicines and are not approved by any health authorities worldwide. The safety and efficacy of these investigational medicines are under evaluation as part of ongoing clinical studies.

Elahere™ (mirvetuximab soravtansine) and Emrelis™ (telisotuzumab vedotin) are approved medicines being investigated for additional uses. Safety and efficacy have not been established for these unapproved additional uses.

Additional information on AbbVie clinical trials is available at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/.

U.S. Prescribing Information for AbbVie Medicines

Please see full Prescribing information for ELAHERE™ (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx)



Please see full Prescribing Information for EMRELIS™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv)

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn,Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology



AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood cancers and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

