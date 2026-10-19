AbbVie to Present Data at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress Highlighting Progress Across its Expanding Solid Tumor Portfolio

New and updated data across seven assets in lung, colorectal, ovarian, prostate and gastric cancers underscore the potential of AbbVie's oncology portfolio to address diverse patient needs through next-generation ADCs, combination approaches and precision medicine

AbbVie's largest ESMO presence to date highlights longer-term survival data, combination and biomarker findings from multiple assets across various stages of development

Presentations across investigational and approved medicines to feature Temab-A (telisotuzumab adizutecan), ABBV-706, ABBV-969, ABBV-1480 (RC148), alveltamig, Emrelis™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) and Elahere®(mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx)

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that new and updated data from its broad solid tumor portfolio will be presented at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place October 23-27 in Madrid, Spain. Spanning multiple tumor types, therapeutic modalities and stages of development, the presentations represent AbbVie's most expansive ESMO program to date.

Collectively, the findings across Temab-A (telisotuzumab adizutecan), ABBV-706, ABBV-969, ABBV-1480 (RC148), alveltamig, Elahere® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) and Emrelis™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) demonstrate how AbbVie is leveraging its deep expertise in cancer biology to advance differentiated approaches that address the complexity and heterogeneity of solid tumors and help meet the diverse needs of cancer patients worldwide.

"The data we are presenting at ESMO reflects the progress being made through AbbVie's disciplined, biology-driven approach to oncology innovation," said Daejin Abidoye, vice president, therapeutic area head of oncology, solid tumor and hematology, AbbVie. "Across multiple tumor types and stages of development, we are seeing encouraging evidence of longer-term clinical benefit, promising outcomes in biomarker-defined patient populations, and the potential of novel combinations and next-generation platforms. Together, these findings reinforce our strategy of translating scientific insights into differentiated treatment approaches with the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients living with cancer."

Selected findings from AbbVie's investigational solid tumor portfolio include updated clinical, survival and translational biomarker data across multiple antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibody programs, supporting continued development across a range of solid tumors:

Temab-A Updated data continue to demonstrate encouraging clinical activity for Temab-A, an investigational, next-generation, c-Met-directed ADC with a novel topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (Top1i), across multiple solid tumor types. In a Phase 1 study of patients with previously treated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC), pooled data from the safety lead-in and dose-optimization cohorts showed that Temab-A (2.4 mg/kg) in combination with bevacizumab demonstrated a 30% overall response rate (ORR) and encouraging overall survival (OS) outcomes after a median follow-up of 18.2 months. Median OS reached 14.7 months with the combination (n=30), compared with 10.2 months for standard of care (n=20), regardless of c-Met protein expression level. No new safety signals were observed. 1 This combination is being further evaluated in the ongoing global Phase 3 AndroMETa-CRC-560 study ( NCT07525206 In an updated analysis from the ongoing Phase 1 study of Temab-A in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the ORR was 50% with a median OS of 13.8 months in unselected patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild-type disease (n=48). Among patients with EGFR-mutant disease (n=41), ORR was observed at 63% with a median OS of 16.2 months. In patients with EGFR wild-type disease, at the c-Met 3+, ≥25% expression threshold, median OS was approximately 19.2 months. As a monotherapy, Temab-A is being further evaluated, compared to the standard of care, in the global Phase 3 AndroMETa-Lung-167 study for previously treated patients with EGFR wild-type, non-squamous NSCLC ( NCT07821684 In a separate post-hoc pooled exploratory analysis of 19 patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC and baseline brain metastases, Temab-A achieved a 37% intracranial ORR, with a median duration of intracranial response of 19.8 months. No new safety signals were observed. AbbVie recently announced

ABBV-706: Updated Phase 1 findings reinforce the potential of ABBV-706, a SEZ6-directed ADC with a Top1i payload, in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) small cell lung cancer (SCLC), while new biomarker and translational findings further support SEZ6 as a promising therapeutic target. At the selected Phase 3 dose of 1.8 mg/kg (n=41), in a heavily pre-treated population, ABBV-706 achieved a 56% ORR and 12.4-month median OS in 2L+ SCLC patients; in the 2L-only subset (n=17), ORR increased to 82% and a 14.4-month median OS was observed. Safety was comparable to previously reported data. ABBV-706 is being further evaluated in an ongoing, randomized, open-label, multicenter Phase 3 trial versus standard of care in patients with R/R SCLC ( NCT07365241

ABBV-969: Biomarker findings from a Phase 1 dose escalation study ( NCT06318273 Among 27 patients with baseline PSMA PET assessments receiving ABBV-969 at doses ≥3 mg/kg, two were PSMA PET-negative per VISION criteria; both achieved a PSA50 response, including one patient with stable disease and one with a confirmed partial response. 4 Together, these data further support the continued clinical development of ABBV-969, AbbVie's dual-targeting ADC approach to address tumor heterogeneity by simultaneously targeting two highly prevalent targets associated with mCRPC, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and six-transmembrane epithelial antigen of prostate 1 (STEAP1), while delivering a Top1i payload.

ABBV-1480 New data continue to support the development potential of ABBV-1480, a PD-1 × VEGF bispecific antibody, in lung cancer and other solid tumors. In a Phase 1 study of patients with first-line PD-L1-positive NSCLC, ABBV-1480 monotherapy (n=22) achieved a 61.9% ORR and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 15.2 months. 5 In previously treated NSCLC, ABBV-1480 combined with docetaxel at the 20 mg/kg dose (n=21) delivered a 66.7% ORR and 8.5-month median PFS. 5 The most common grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse events for monotherapy were hypertension and proteinuria; for combination therapy, they were decreased neutrophil count, decreased white blood cell count and decreased lymphocyte count. 5 ABBV-1480 continues to advance in clinical development, including the global Phase 3 AMUR-Lung-01 trial ( NCT07756645 NCT07874282



Details on key presentations at ESMO 2026 are available below and the full abstracts are available through the congress online program.

Approved medicines and investigational assets referenced are being evaluated in ongoing clinical trials across multiple stages of development and disease areas, both as standalone therapies and in combination regimens. For more information on AbbVie's ongoing clinical trial programs, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

Note: All presentation times are listed in local Madrid time.

Abstract Title Date/Time Session Abstract Number Baseline molecular characterization and responses associated with ABBV-969 treatment in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Friday, October 23, 2026 3:15—4:00 PM Poster Metastatic prostate cancer; Poster Area – Hall 5 2224P Overall survival (OS) analysis of telisotuzumab adizutecan in patients (pts) with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSQ NSCLC): Phase 1 first-in-human study Saturday, October 24, 2026 09:27—09:32 AM



Rapid Oral NSCLC, metastatic; Almeria Auditorium – Hall 9 2658RO Long-term follow-up of Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (ABBV-400, Temab-A) in combination with bevacizumab (Bev) vs standard of care (SOC) in patients (pts) with 3L+ colorectal cancer (CRC): Updated results of a phase 1 study Saturday, October 24, 2026 3:20—3:25 PM Rapid Oral Gastrointestinal Tumours, lower digestive; Alicante Auditorium – Hall 6 791RO RC118 combined with RC148 (ABBV-1480) for advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA): updated results from a randomized Phase 2 trial Sunday, October 25, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster Oesophagogastric cancer; Poster Area – Hall 5 2910P Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) for EGFR-mutated (mut) nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSQ NSCLC): Post hoc analysis from a phase 1 first-in-human (FIH) study in patients (pts) with brain metastases (BMs) Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster NSCLC, metastatic; Poster Area – Hall 5 2635P Real world (RW) uptake and characteristics of patients (Pts) receiving telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv (Teliso-V) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from a US Claims Database Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster NSCLC, locally advanced; Poster Area – Hall 5 2583P ABBV-706: A first-in-class SEZ6-targeted topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (Top1i)-antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with robust antitumour activity in relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer (R/R SCLC) Monday, October 26, 2026 10:15—10:20AM Rapid Oral Non-metastatic NSCLC and other thoracic malignancies; Burgos Auditorium – Hall 3 3837RO Characterization of responder outcomes in folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC): Phase 3 MIRASOL (GOG 3045/ENGOT-ov55) Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster Gynaecological cancers; Poster Area – Hall 5 1268P Assessment of mirvetuximab soravtansine (MIRV) vs investigator's choice chemotherapy (ICC) as first line of therapy in folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) in MIRASOL (GOG 3045/ENGOT-ov55) Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster Gynaecological cancers; Poster Area – Hall 5 1308P Time to improvement in fatigue patient-reported outcomes (PRO) with mirvetuximab soravtansine (MIRV) vs investigator-choice chemotherapy (ICC) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster Gynaecological cancers; Poster Area – Hall 5 1332P Hematologic safety of carboplatin (Carbo) plus mirvetuximab soravtansine (MIRV) in patients (pts) with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-expressing platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer (PSOC) Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster Gynaecological cancers; Poster Area – Hall 5 1330P FLORENZA: A phase 2, open-label, randomized study to evaluate safety, efficacy, and dose optimization of mirvetuximab soravtansine (MIRV) combination therapies for epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster Gynaecological cancers: Poster Area – Hall 5 1342TiP Updated overall survival results from the phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study of alveltamig (ZG006), a trispecific T cell engager targeting DLL3/DLL3/CD3, as monotherapy in patients with refractory small cell lung cancer or neuroendocrine carcinoma with longer follow up Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster SCLC; Poster Area – Hall 5 3826P RC148 (ABBV-1480) monotherapy or in combination with docetaxel in first- or second-line advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without actionable genomic alterations (AGA): Updated results from a phase 1/2 study Monday, October 26, 2026 12:00—12:45 PM Poster NSCLC, Metastatic; Poster Area – Hall 5 2669P

Temab-A, ABBV-706 and ABBV-969 are investigational medicines and are not approved by any health authority worldwide. Their safety and efficacy have not been established and are being evaluated in ongoing clinical studies.

AbbVie holds exclusive rights from RemeGen to develop, manufacture and commercialize ABBV-1480 outside of Greater China. ABBV-1480 is an investigational medicine and is being evaluated in ongoing clinical studies.

Alveltamig (ZG006) is an investigational medicine being developed by Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals and has not been approved by any health authority worldwide.

U.S. Prescribing Information for AbbVie Medicines

Please see full Prescribing Information for ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx)



Please see full Prescribing Information for EMRELIS™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv)

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology

AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibodies and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood cancers and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Global Media: Sourojit (Jit) Bhowmick, Ph.D. Jit.Bhowmick@abbvie.com



Mabel Martinez Mabel.Martinez@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea Liz.Shea@abbvie.com

1 Cecchini M, Cruz-Correa M, Han S, et al. "Long-term follow up of Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (ABBV-400, Temab-A) in combination with bevacizumab (Bev) vs standard of care (SOC) in patients (pts) with 3L+ colorectal cancer (CRC): Updated results of a phase 1 study." Abstract presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, 2026. Madrid, Spain.



2 Raimbourg J, Camidge R, Kim T, et al. " Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) for EGFR-mutated (mut) nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSQ NSCLC): post hoc analysis from a Phase 1 first-in-human (FIH) study in patients (pts) with brain metastases." Abstract presented at Europoean Society for Medical Oncology Congress, 2026. Madrid, Spain.



3 Chiang A, Jahchan N, Faivre E, et al. "ABBV-706: A First-in-Class SEZ6-Targeted Topoisomerase 1 Inhibitor (Top1i)-Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) With Robust Antitumour Activity in Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer (R/R SCLC)." Abstract presented at European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, 2026. Madrid, Spain.



4 Peer A, Tolcher A, Joshua A, et al. "Baseline molecular characterization and responses associated with ABBV-969 treatment in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer." Abstract presented at European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, 2026. Madrid, Spain



5 Yu J, Sun Y, Wen Q, et al. "RC148 (ABBV-1480) monotherapy or in combination with docetaxel in first- or second-line advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without actionable genomic alterations (AGA): updated results from a Phase 1/2 study." Abstract presented at European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, 2026. Madrid, Spain.

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