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Press Releases

AbbVie to Host First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

March 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its first-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time. It will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media:

Gabby Tarbert   

(224) 244-0111

gabrielle.tarbert@abbvie.com

Investors:

Liz Shea

(847) 935-2211

liz.shea@abbvie.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-host-first-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-302729149.html

SOURCE AbbVie

Illinois Earnings Events
AbbVie
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