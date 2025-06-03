AbbVie Invites People Living with Migraine to Enter the Second Annual AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ Contest to Support Their Professional Goals

The AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest is now open for entries, offering financial support to help winners pursue career and professional development goals.

As the only company with three approved products designed to meet patient needs across the spectrum of migraine, AbbVie is committed to supporting the migraine community beyond treatment.

Migraine affects productivity and career growth—up to 90% of people with migraine report it interferes with their ability to function at work, highlighting the need for meaningful support beyond treatment.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the second annual AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest is now accepting entries. AbbVie is proud to continue this nationwide initiative supporting people living with migraine by awarding 20 entrants with $2,500 each that they may use to pursue their personal, professional, and educational goals.

"Migraine can be an invisible barrier to success in the workplace where the condition is often misunderstood or stigmatized," said Carl Cincinnato, executive director, Migraine at Work, a nonprofit initiative under the World Health Education Foundation dedicated to improving workplace environments for individuals living with migraine. "Initiatives like the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest not only provide financial support but also serve as a powerful form of advocacy for people living with migraine."

Migraine is the second leading cause of disability worldwide,1 with symptoms like severe headaches, nausea, and sensitivity to light often disrupting day-to-day activities,2 making it difficult to maintain consistent performance at work or school.3 Nearly 90% of migraine-related productivity loss occurs while individuals continue working through symptoms. In an AbbVie study, more than half of people with chronic migraine, a form of migraine characterized by headaches on 15 or more days per month, reported that the disease had negatively affected their career.4 These findings underscore the importance of how raising awareness about migraine in all forms can help reduce stigma and foster a greater understanding of how it affects colleagues in the workplace.

"Migraine can create significant challenges in the workplace that can limit career opportunities and growth," said Jag Dosanjh, senior vice president, AbbVie, president, neuroscience and eye care. "As part of our ongoing commitment to those living with migraine, we're pleased to continue the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest for the second year in a row. We aim to go beyond treatment and provide meaningful support that empowers individuals to move forward with confidence."

Last year, 20 winners from diverse professional backgrounds used the award to take actionable steps toward their goals—whether that meant creating a migraine-friendly home office, expanding their professional networks at conferences, or sharpening their skills through development opportunities.

One winner, Melody B., shared how the support helped her thrive in her field: "Despite migraine, I found my passion in Human Resources. This award has allowed me to pursue training and certifications in both HR and project management. With these credentials, I hope to enhance the employee experience and create a better workplace for all."

Individuals living with migraine are invited to visit www.migrainecareercatalyst.com to submit an essay (up to 3,000 characters), a video (up to three minutes), or an audio clip (up to three minutes) detailing their experience with migraine, career goals, and how this award might help them in their career. Individuals can also visit the site to learn how past recipients used their financial awards to foster growth, confidence, and awareness in the workplace.

The submission period for the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest is now open and will close at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on September 2, 2025. The winners will be announced on or about November 14, 2025. Please see the full contest Official Rules at http://www.migrainecareercatalyst.com/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the fifty United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico, age 18 or older. Void where prohibited by law. Approximate retail value of each prize is $2,500. Entries must be received before 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET on 9/2/25. Eligibility requirements and restrictions apply. Prior winners of the Contest are not eligible to participate in this year's Contest or win a prize. Please see full Contest Rules at MigraineCareerCatalyst.com.

Sponsor: AbbVie Inc.

About AbbVie in Migraine



AbbVie is the only company with three approved products for the treatment of migraine. However, our commitment to the community goes beyond medicine. Through our research and partnerships with the migraine community – including patients, HCPs, and other stakeholders – AbbVie has a deep understanding of the challenges that people living with migraine can face in the workplace. We are dedicated to redefining how the impact of migraine in professional settings is understood and addressed. This commitment drove the creation of the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest, aimed at empowering people living with migraine to pursue their professional objectives.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

References

