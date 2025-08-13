AbbVie Announces $195 Million Investment to Expand Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing in the U.S.

New $195 million facility will further enhance AbbVie's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production capacity and capabilities in the U.S.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a $195 million investment in its North Chicago, Illinois manufacturing plant to expand domestic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production in the U.S. This expansion is part of AbbVie's previously announced commitment to invest more than $10 billion of capital in the U.S. to broadly support innovation and expand critical manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

Active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing is a complex and multi-step process that involves producing the active components responsible for the therapeutic effects of medications. The new North Chicago API facility will expand AbbVie's chemical synthesis capabilities in the U.S. supporting domestic production of current and next-generation neuroscience, immunology and oncology medicines.

"Over the next decade, AbbVie will expand production of API, drug product, peptides and medical devices in the U.S. to support future medical breakthroughs," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "This is an important step to maintain U.S. leadership in pharmaceutical innovation and deliver next-generation medicines that make a remarkable impact on patients' lives."

Construction of the new North Chicago API facility will begin in fall 2025, with the site projected to be fully operational in 2027. The facility will expand AbbVie's existing U.S. manufacturing footprint, which supports more than 6,000 American jobs across 11 manufacturing sites and thousands of additional jobs at suppliers around the U.S.

This investment furthers AbbVie's long-term commitment to Illinois, where it is headquartered and includes more than 11,000 employees that work to develop and manufacture innovative medicines for patients worldwide.

"AbbVie's decision to expand its manufacturing footprint in Illinois is a testament to our state's world-class workforce, infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, and location that keeps businesses connected to the nation and the world," said Governor JB Pritzker. "As a global leader in pharmaceuticals, AbbVie's investment in Illinois bolsters our world-class biomanufacturing ecosystem and creates jobs while it innovates next generation medicines."

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

