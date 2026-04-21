AbbVie and BioLabs Team Up to Support Life Sciences Innovation in Canada

AbbVie announces founding sponsorship of BioLabs University of Toronto.

With this announcement, AbbVie expands its world-wide partnership with BioLabs to foster innovation in life sciences.

BioLabs University of Toronto launched a new 40,000-square-foot shared/lab/office facility located in MaRS Discovery District to support Canadian life sciences entrepreneurs and enhance biotech research and development.

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the expansion of its partnership with BioLabs by becoming the founding sponsor of the new BioLabs University of Toronto. The AbbVie and BioLabs collaboration will accelerate important life science research, with the goal of benefiting people living with serious diseases.

AbbVie and BioLabs have a successful record of collaboration around the world, including partnerships to foster innovation across the United States, Europe and Japan. With this partnership, AbbVie will support BioLabs' efforts in building an innovative ecosystem for startups at this new site in Toronto.

AbbVie's founding sponsorship of BioLabs University of Toronto brings together AbbVie's expertise in developing and delivering innovation for patients globally with BioLabs' collaborative platform for innovators, researchers, and investors. An environment that values innovation is essential to enabling this partnership and fostering growth.

AbbVie will also offer the annual AbbVie Biotech Innovators Awards in partnership with BioLabs University of Toronto. Aligned with BioLabs' Golden Ticket program, the award will provide an early-stage biotech recipient with one year of laboratory and office space, including access to shared equipment and services at no cost. Selected startups will also receive mentorship from AbbVie's scientific and business leaders to accelerate the translation of scientific insights into clinical impact.

Located in Toronto's MaRS Discovery District, BioLabs University of Toronto provides approximately 40,000 square feet of fully equipped laboratory and collaboration space, enabling early-stage startups to access critical scientific infrastructure, shared resources and industry mentorship.

BioLabs University of Toronto supports up to 30 emerging biotechnology start-ups, helping entrepreneurs translate promising research into new health solutions while strengthening Canada's rapidly growing life sciences sector.

Ontario's life sciences sector employs more than 74,000 people.i By combining laboratory infrastructure with mentorship and industry connections, BioLabs University of Toronto aims to grow and advance the life science ecosystem with resources to increase scale. The partnership directly supports the Ontario Life Sciences Strategy to establish a biomanufacturing and life sciences hub leading in the development, commercialization and early adoption of innovative health products and services.ii

Quotes

"Ontario has a long and proud history of pioneering the research and technologies underscoring transformative patient care around the world. AbbVie's founding sponsorship of BioLabs University of Toronto will further strengthen Ontario's leadership in the life sciences, equipping early-stage companies with the scientific infrastructure and tools needed to accelerate homegrown discoveries."

- Honourable Victor Fedeli



Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Ontario has a longstanding history of producing groundbreaking research that saves and improves the lives of people in the province and across the globe. This innovative partnership between AbbVie and BioLabs will ensure that researchers at the University of Toronto have the tools they need to find the next life changing cure, treatment, and more."

- Honourable Nolan Quinn



Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

"We are excited to launch our first lab in Canada with BioLabs University of Toronto. Our special thanks go out to AbbVie who are supporting this effort as our founding sponsor - a strong demonstration of AbbVie's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada. We have had a strong and fruitful partnership around the globe with AbbVie for several years and the expansion of our collaboration to include Toronto demonstrates the importance of industry partnerships with academia and innovation platforms like BioLabs. This partnership will mostly benefit our innovators by allowing them to move their discoveries to patients faster and more efficiently. We could not have asked for better partners than the AbbVie team for Toronto."

- Johannes Fruehauf



President & CEO, BioLabs

"Supporting early-stage biotech innovation plays a critical role in advancing the next generation of breakthrough therapies for people living with devastating diseases. AbbVie is honoured to be a founding sponsor of BioLabs University of Toronto. This new facility will help provide Canadian biotech entrepreneurs with the infrastructure, mentorship and collaborative environment needed to translate promising science into real-world health solutions."

- Christian Schubert, Ph.D.



Vice President and Global Head, AbbVie Ventures

"BioLabs University of Toronto represents a public-private partnership that will provide entrepreneurs with the environment needed to advance their research and strengthen Canada and Ontario's position as a global leader in life sciences. AbbVie is humbled by the opportunity to share its expertise in developing and bringing innovation to patients worldwide. Our partnership with BioLabs will help support innovation and the growth of the local life sciences ecosystem. An environment that values innovation is essential to making partnership like this possible and will be critical for further investments in the future."

- Arima Ventin



Head of Market Access & Government Affairs, AbbVie

About BioLabs



BioLabs is a global innovation infrastructure company creating the physical and community backbone that powers life science discovery worldwide. Through a growing network of premium shared laboratories and coworking spaces, BioLabs provides turnkey access to state-of-the-art research facilities, entrepreneurial programming, and deep industry and capital connections. These integrated ecosystems enable innovators - from early-stage founders to established R&D teams - to rapidly translate ideas into impact without the constraints of traditional lab ownership. The BioLabs network now spans major innovation hubs across the United States, Europe, and Asia, serving as a catalyst for collaboration and a launchpad for breakthroughs that advance human health and sustainability.

Follow BioLabs on Linkedin and on www.biolabs.io.

Inquiries: BioLabs Business Development – BioLabsBD@biolabs.io

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie Canada on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.





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i Ontario Government Quick Facts. https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1007088/ontario-advancing-innovation-in-the-life-sciences



ii Ontario Life Science Strategy https://www.ontario.ca/page/taking-life-sciences-next-level-ontarios-strategy

SOURCE AbbVie Canada