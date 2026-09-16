Abalos Therapeutics Publishes Two Articles in Viruses Further Validating its AdaptInnate Approach to Treat Solid Tumors

Preclinical findings further strengthen the scientific foundation for Abalos’ AdaptInnate approach, which leverages systemically administered non-lytic arenaviruses to selectively target solid tumors by triggering body-wide durable innate and adaptive immune responses

Phase 1 data from ABX-001, Abalos’ first candidate to leverage the AdaptInnate approach, expected in 2027

Düsseldorf, Germany, September 16, 2026 – Abalos Therapeutics today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed studies in the medical journal Viruses showcasing the anti-tumor and immunostimulatory properties of its proprietary AdaptInnate approach to treating solid tumors. Preclinical mechanistic and in vivo data demonstrate how tumor-adapted mutations in the glycoprotein (GP) of lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) can influence tumor tropism, immune activation and anti-tumor activity. Together, these findings add to the strong scientific rationale supporting Abalos' AdaptInnate approach, which leverages the unique properties of the non-lytic arenavirus lymphocytic chorimeningitis virus (LCMV) to trigger both adaptive and innate immune responses against the patient’s tumor, including distant metastases. Abalos is currently advancing ABX-001, its first candidate leveraging the AdaptInnate approach, in a Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

The publications, entitled “Mutations at Positions 181 and 185 Within the LCMV GP Protein Increase Tumor Cell Infectivity, Limit Induction of Type I Interferon, and Accelerate T Cell Activation” and “Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus bearing GPC mutations for enhanced tumor tropism and strong anti-tumor activity,” characterize the tumor-adapted I181M and R185W glycoprotein (GP) mutations and provide evidence that these naturally occurring adaptations enhance tumor specificity and penetration, promote increased T-cell recruitment and activation, and remodel the tumor microenvironment toward a more immunogenic state. Importantly, in vivo studies demonstrated a favorable safety profile of the mutated virus, where treatment was associated with only minimal adverse effects. Preclinical findings also demonstrated anti-tumor activity across diverse tumor immune landscapes and support the potential for future development in combination with checkpoint inhibition and adoptive T-cell therapy.

“These studies deepen our understanding of how defined modifications to LCMV can increase tumor tropism and activate immune responses, two hallmarks of our AdaptInnate approach. The preferential replication of the virus within tumors following a single systemic administration, coupled with the strong local T-cell responses observed in these studies, validate the on-target mechanism and limited off-tumor exposure,” said Jörg Vollmer, Chief Scientific Officer of Abalos Therapeutics. “These insights further reinforce the potential of this approach to generate durable and highly specific anti-tumor immune responses across tumors with diverse immune profiles, helping address key challenges faced by patients with cancers that remain insufficiently responsive to existing immunotherapies.”

The new findings corroborate Abalos’ previously published work in Cell Reports Medicine, which characterized the company’s lead candidate ABX-001. Collectively, these studies strengthen the scientific rationale underlying Abalos’ AdaptInnate approach, which uses systemically administered, non-lytic arenaviruses designed to selectively target solid tumors and trigger body-wide durable innate and adaptive immune responses enabled by sustained viral activity in tumor and immune cells without destroying them.

“We are continuing to add important mechanistic evidence supporting our differentiated AdaptInnate approach and its potential to harness the immune-activating properties of arenaviruses to drive targeted and durable immune responses against tumors,” said Gerben Moolhuizen, Chief Executive Officer of Abalos Therapeutics. “With initial clinical data for our lead candidate ABX-001 on the horizon, we are on the cusp of bringing a novel drug modality from promising preclinical data to first-in-human evaluation, further defining the therapeutic power of this approach in cancer patients with limited treatment options.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT07231458) is a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity of ABX-001 in patients with refractory or relapsed advanced solid tumors. The study’s early efficacy endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), as well as changes in target lesion size. Patient recruitment has been completed, and topline data are expected in 2027.

About Abalos Therapeutics

Abalos Therapeutics is pioneering a novel anti-cancer approach that directs the full breadth of the immune system’s power specifically towards cancer cells. Abalos’ arenavirus-based drug candidates are designed to trigger precise innate and adaptive immune responses from within the tumor to engage all relevant immune cell types in a concerted attack against both the primary tumor and distant metastases. The company’s lead product candidate ABX-001 has demonstrated strong anti-tumor efficacy in pre-clinical studies in multiple tumor models as well as an excellent pre-clinical safety profile and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT07231458) in solid tumors. Led by experienced biotech entrepreneurs and immunology pioneers, Abalos’ goal is to establish a new drug class in immuno-oncology. For more information, please visit www.abalos-tx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Abalos Therapeutics GmbH

Phone: +49 211 540104-0

Email: info@abalos-tx.com

Abalos media inquiries

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May / Marie-Theresa Weickert

Phone: +49 171 185 56 82

Email: abalos@trophic.eu

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