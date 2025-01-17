Abacus Analytics Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Abacus Analytics’ “Usual, Customary and Reasonable Determination Report” methodology using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, their Usual, Customary and Reasonable (UCR) Determination service has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.

Abacus Analytics provides medical billing experts to law firms, insurance carriers and medical providers to opine to the usual, customary and reasonable value of medical services. Their methodology is based on reviewing full bill charges against similar medical providers’ chargemaster rates in a geographic region.

“We are grateful to the members of the HFMA Peer Review panel for taking the time to review our usual, customary and reasonable determination service offering,” said Jeffrey Craig, CEO of Abacus Analytics. “This designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication we have to our mission of providing the highest-quality analysis of medical charges and price setting.”

HFMA’s Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We are pleased to have Abacus Analytics achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. “The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 126,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Abacus Analytics

Abacus Analytics provides medical billing experts that review and opine to the usual, customary and reasonable value of medical services. Our experts provide valuable insight based on their 15-plus years of industry experience in healthcare finance. Our access to a wealth of data provides our experts with the tools and resources to accurately value the usual, customary and reasonable value of medical care across the country. Learn more at www.medicalcostexperts.com

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

708-492-3385

bdennison@hfma.org

Jeffrey Craig

Abacus Analytics

844-633-2678

Jeff@medicalcostexperts.com