SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AAVantgarde to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

LONDON and MILAN, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

AAVantgarde’s CEO, Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, will provide a corporate overview and highlight recent progress across the Company’s pipeline, including updates on its two clinical programs:

  • AAVB-039, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 CELESTE study for Stargardt disease.
  • AAVB-081, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 LUCE-1 study for retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher syndrome type 1B.

Presentation details:
Conference: 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Presenter: Dr. Natalia Misciattelli (CEO)
Date: 15th January 2026
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases. The company’s lead programs target Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa due to Usher syndrome type 1B, two severe, inherited retinal diseases with no approved treatments. With a strong foundation in translational science and a commitment to clinical excellence, AAVantgarde is working to bring transformative therapies to patients. For more information, please visit: www.aavantgarde.com.

Media Contact:
Barnaby Pickering
Director, 59 North Communications
Barnaby.Pickering@59north.bio


Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie