AAMA Installs Jane B. Seelig, CMA-a (AAMA), as 2024–2025 Speaker of the House

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) installed Jane B. Seelig, CMA-A (AAMA), as the 2024-2025 AAMA Speaker of the House in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the 68th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Speaker Seelig, a resident of Columbus, Indiana, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

Speaker Seelig states, “It is an honor to serve the association and profession during this time of great change in the health care environment. The CMA (AAMA) plays an integral role on the health care delivery team because of their unique blend of knowledge, competence, and versatility.”

Seelig brings a great deal of experience to her office. She, now retired, was a patient account representative for 15 years at the Dermatology Center of Indiana. Before that, she worked as an administrative medical assistant in neurology, family practice, cardiology and Federally Qualified Health Center practices.

Seelig has served in many capacities for the AAMA. She’s been a member of AAMA for over 40 years and served as an elected officer of the chapter, state and national organizations multiple times. She currently serves as chair of the Marketing Strategy Team.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary (college level) education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released; CMA (AAMA) certification verification - for both current and potential employees - is available via the AAMA website.

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/.

