A New VISION: Groundbreaking Collaboration Advances Whole Eye Transplants

Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine and BMI OrganBank are Key Partners in Stanford-Led Consortium to Advance Vision-Restoring Transplants

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic breakthrough in regenerative surgery is on the horizon, as the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) and BMI OrganBank partner with a Stanford University-led consortium to pioneer vision-restoring whole eye transplants (WET). Funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) through the Total Human Eye Allotransplantation (THEA) program, this initiative aspires to transform the lives of millions affected by irreversible blindness.

A Revolutionary Partnership to Restore Sight

WFIRM and BMI OrganBank have been selected as key partners in the ARPA-H THEA Program titled “Viability, Imaging, Surgical, Immunomodulation, Ocular Preservation, and Neuroregeneration (VISION) Strategies for Whole Eye Transplantation”. This multidisciplinary consortium unites top researchers, surgeons, clinicians, and industry partners, and is co-directed by Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg (Stanford University) and Dr. Jose Alain Sahel (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center). The program may receive funding of up to $56 million.

Dr. Vijay Gorantla, a globally recognized authority in Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation (VCA) and Professor at WFIRM and Wake Forest School of Medicine, Department of Surgery, will lead a team addressing the surgical, technical and procedural aspects of human whole eye transplantation and the immunological hurdles and complexities of these unique transplants. BMI OrganBank, under the leadership of Dr. Varun Kopparthy, Vice President of Product Development, will adapt their proprietary organ and tissue-preservation devices to enhance donor eye viability for transplantation.

“This initiative represents the ultimate frontier in regenerative surgery,” said Dr. Gorantla. “Restoring vision through whole eye transplantation requires the seamless integration of advanced preservation methods, skilled, multidisciplinary surgical teams, innovative surgical tools, and robust, creative immunomodulation strategies that do not interfere with therapies for optic nerve regeneration. Together, we aim to achieve what was once considered impossible.”

Tackling Challenges: The Role of WFIRM and BMI OrganBank

Unlike corneal transplants, whole eye transplants address the underlying causes of irreversible blindness, including retinal or optic nerve damage, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. Success requires overcoming key challenges: regenerating the optic nerve to restore brain-eye communication, preserving viability of the donor eye before transplantation, managing immune responses to prevent rejection, and ensuring vision integrates seamlessly with natural ocular functions like blinking and focusing after transplantation.

The WFIRM research team led by Gorantla, including Dr. Yalcin Kulahci and Dr. Fatih Zor, has conducted pioneering studies in rodent and pig models and human cadaver simulation, forming the foundation for future advancements in WET.

Concurrently, BMI OrganBank’s proprietary technology (BMI EyeBank™) will focus on extending donor eye viability, leveraging expertise in organ perfusion and transport. “We have developed leading research and clinical-grade platforms and solutions for preserving kidneys, livers and limbs and we look forward to bringing a first-in-class eye preservation platform into the clinic to help blind patients around the world,” said Carrie DiMarzio, CEO.

A Shared VISION for Innovation

The VISION initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration, uniting expertise from institutions nationwide. Advanced surgical techniques and groundbreaking immunomodulation strategies will redefine possibilities in regenerative surgery. “This program is the culmination of decades of planning, research and development,” Dr. Gorantla added. “Together with our esteemed partners, we are not merely aiming to restore sight—we are redefining the boundaries of regenerative surgery.”

This research was, in part, funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the United States Government.

About Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine

WFIRM is an international leader in translating scientific discovery into clinical therapies. The institute’s groundbreaking work includes engineering laboratory-grown organs and developing healing cell therapies to cure disease. Learn more at school.wakehealth.edu/wfirm.

About BMI OrganBank®

BMI OrganBank specializes in developing cutting-edge perfusion systems for organ and tissue evaluation and preservation. With facilities at WFIRM in Winston-Salem, NC, and Research Triangle Park, NC, the company is advancing multiple proprietary medical devices that use its patented and proprietary technologies. Its flagship product, the OrganBank Transport device, was co-developed with Duke University’s DEVOL lab and is set to launch soon. BMI is currently raising seed funding to accelerate its innovations. Learn more at www.bmiorganbank.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-vision-groundbreaking-collaboration-advances-whole-eye-transplants-302321730.html

SOURCE BMI OrganBank