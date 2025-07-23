908 Devices to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a core small-cap growth company focused on purpose-built handheld chemical analysis tools for vital health, safety and defense tech applications, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 before market open on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers in vital health, safety and defense tech applications, addressing the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. The Company designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning. For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

