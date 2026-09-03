60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

– On-demand company presentation will be available beginning September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET –

– Management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference –

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (“60 Degrees Pharma” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for vector-borne diseases, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, in New York City.

A pre-recorded presentation by 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will be available on demand here to registered conference attendees and the general public beginning Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal.

The presentation will provide an overview of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its programs focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for vector-borne diseases.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and other conference participants during the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals are encouraged to submit a meeting request through the H.C. Wainwright conference platform.

Presentation Details

Conference:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment ConferencePresentation:

Pre-recorded, on-demand presentationAvailable:

Friday, September 11, 2026, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ETConference Dates:

September 14-16, 2026Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York CityInvestor Meetings: Management available for one-on-one meetings during the conference

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, develops and commercializes new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018 and currently has 3 active clinical trials underway for babesiosis, an emerging tick-borne disease. ARAKODA is sold commercially in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia to advance science around vector-borne disease. The Company is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for tafenoquine (ARAKODA® or other regimen) or Celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov . As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Kristen Landon

kristenlandon@60degreespharma.com

Investor Contact:

Patrick Gaynes

patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com