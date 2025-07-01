4basebio Introduces New Branding to Reflect Next Phase of Growth Enabling Development of Advanced Genetic Therapies

Expanding capabilities in delivering scalable, high-quality synthetic DNA solutions to the global market

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) (“4basebio”), a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing and nucleic acids for next-generation therapeutics, today announced refreshed branding and the launch of its new website, reflecting the company’s continued growth and success in this rapidly advancing field.

Since completing its £40 million investment in November 2024, 4basebio has achieved several major milestones in its mission to deliver scalable, high-quality synthetic DNA solutions to the global market. Notably, in April this year, the Company received MHRA GMP certification for the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA for clinical use1.

The updated brand identity introduces a refined visual system, including a modernised logo, refreshed colour palette, and a suite of new imagery. The Company’s redesigned website provides a more intuitive access point for partners and customers, providing detailed information and support for 4basebio’s expanding capabilities across synthetic DNA, mRNA, gene editing, and plasmid-free manufacturing. With a newly curated content hub, users can also access a range of specialist resources, including data, whitepapers, articles, case studies and more.

“This brand refresh marks an exciting milestone for 4basebio,” said Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of 4basebio. “As we continue to scale our operations and deepen our work with partners across RNA, cell and gene therapy, and vaccine development, we wanted our identity to reflect the sophistication and innovation that define our approach. Our new website and branding communicate not just who we are, but where we’re going.”

The rebrand aligns with 4basebio’s broader commercial strategy, which includes an increased presence at industry events, expanded customer engagement efforts, and a continued focus on delivering high-quality synthetic DNA starting materials for next-generation genetic medicines.

To learn more about 4basebio’s technology platforms, manufacturing services, GMP certification and recent partnerships, visit the new website: www.4basebio.com.

Press Release (2nd April 2025): 4basebio receives MHRA GMP licence for manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA

