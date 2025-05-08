2seventy bio Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb

Acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb on track to close in the second quarter of 2025: HSR waiting period expired on May 2, 2025; tender offer expected to expire on May 13, 2025

Abecma generated $59 million U.S. commercial revenue in the first quarter of 2025

Ended quarter with approximately $173 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), today reported financial results and recent highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“We started 2seventy with a singular focus on harnessing the power of cell therapy to deliver more time for people living with cancer,” said Chip Baird, chief executive officer, 2seventy bio. “Over the past four years we have delivered on that mission, treating thousands of multiple myeloma patients with Abecma and developing an R&D pipeline of innovative treatments for liquid and solid tumors that we transitioned to Regeneron and Novo Nordisk. With the anticipated closing of the acquisition of 2seventy by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) this quarter, we will continue to deliver Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) as part of BMS. I would like to express my deep gratitude to our current and former team members and more broadly the dedicated community of patients, scientists, providers, partners, and investors who worked tirelessly to deliver more time for patients.”

On March 10, 2025, 2seventy bio announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by BMS. Under the terms of the agreement, BMS commenced a tender offer on April 14, 2025 to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of 2seventy bio at a price of $5.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. 2seventy bio’s Board of Directors unanimously recommended that 2seventy bio stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer. The waiting period applicable to the tender offer under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2025. The transaction remains subject to the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of 2seventy bio’s common stock, as well as other customary closing conditions. Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire at midnight (New York City time), one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on May 12, 2025.

ABECMA COMMERCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter Abecma U.S. sales, as reported by BMS, were $58.6 million.

U.S. sales, as reported by BMS, were $58.6 million. 2seventy bio and BMS continue to focus on competitively differentiating Abecma’s safety and efficacy profile supported by the strength of the KarMMa-3 and real-world data.

safety and efficacy profile supported by the strength of the KarMMa-3 and real-world data. 2seventy bio and BMS share equally in all profits and losses related to development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Abecma in the United States. 2seventy bio reported collaboration revenue of approximately $19.1 million related to the collaboration with BMS for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

SELECT FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were $22.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Research and development expenses were $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $43.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

There was no loss on assets held for sale for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $5.0 million loss on assets held for sale for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net income was $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $52.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $173.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

Merger Agreement Details and Path to Completion

Following the successful closing of the tender offer, BMS will acquire all remaining shares of 2seventy bio common stock that are not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price in the tender offer of $5.00 per share.

Following the completion of this transaction, 2seventy bio’s common stock will no longer be listed for trading on Nasdaq.

In connection with the execution of the merger agreement, certain stockholders of 2seventy bio owning approximately 6.0% of the outstanding shares of 2seventy bio’s common stock entered into tender and support agreements, pursuant to which they agreed to tender all of their shares in the offer.

In light of the announced transaction, 2seventy bio will not be hosting an earnings conference call or providing financial guidance for 2025.

ABECMA U.S. INDICATION

ABECMA is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after two or more prior lines of therapy including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

U.S. Important Safety Information

BOXED WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES, HLH/MAS, PROLONGED CYTOPENIA and SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients following treatment with ABECMA. Do not administer ABECMA to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab or tocilizumab and corticosteroids.

Neurologic Toxicities, which may be severe or life-threatening, occurred following treatment with ABECMA, including concurrently with CRS, after CRS resolution, or in the absence of CRS. Monitor for neurologic events after treatment with ABECMA. Provide supportive care and/or corticosteroids as needed.

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis/Macrophage Activation Syndrome (HLH/MAS) including fatal and life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients following treatment with ABECMA. HLH/MAS can occur with CRS or neurologic toxicities.

Prolonged Cytopenia with bleeding and infection, including fatal outcomes following stem cell transplantation for hematopoietic recovery, occurred following treatment with ABECMA.

T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including ABECMA

ABECMA is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the ABECMA REMS.

Warnings and Precautions:

Early Death: In KarMMa-3, a randomized (2:1), controlled trial, a higher proportion of patients experienced death within 9 months after randomization in the ABECMA arm (45/254; 18%) compared to the standard regimens arm (15/132; 11%). Early deaths occurred in 8% (20/254) and 0% prior to ABECMA infusion and standard regimen administration, respectively, and 10% (25/254) and 11% (15/132) after ABECMA infusion and standard regimen administration, respectively. Out of the 20 deaths that occurred prior to ABECMA infusion, 15 occurred from disease progression, 3 occurred from adverse events and 2 occurred from unknown causes. Out of the 25 deaths that occurred after ABECMA infusion, 10 occurred from disease progression, 11 occurred from adverse events, and 4 occurred from unknown causes.

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS): CRS, including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with ABECMA. Among patients receiving ABECMA for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in the KarMMa and KarMMa-3 studies (N=349), CRS occurred in 89% (310/349), including ≥ Grade 3 CRS (Lee grading system) in 7% (23/349) of patients and Grade 5 CRS in 0.9% (3/349) of patients. The median time-to-onset of CRS, any grade, was 1 day (range: 1 to 27 days), and the median duration of CRS was 5 days (range: 1 to 63 days). In the pooled studies, the rate of ≥Grade 3 CRS was 10% (7/71) for patients treated in dose range of 460 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells and 5.4% (13/241) for patients treated in dose range of 300 to 460 x 106 CAR-positive T cells.

The most common manifestations of CRS (greater than or equal to 10%) included pyrexia (87%), hypotension (30%), tachycardia (26%), chills (19%), hypoxia (16%). Grade 3 or higher events that may be associated with CRS include hypotension, hypoxia, hyperbilirubinemia, hypofibrinogenemia, ARDS, atrial fibrillation, hepatocellular injury, metabolic acidosis, pulmonary edema, coagulopathy, renal failure, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and HLH/MAS.

Identify CRS based on clinical presentation. Evaluate for and treat other causes of fever, hypoxia, and hypotension. CRS has been reported to be associated with findings of HLH/MAS, and the physiology of the syndromes may overlap. HLH/MAS is a potentially life-threatening condition. In patients with progressive symptoms of CRS or refractory CRS despite treatment, evaluate for evidence of HLH/MAS.

Of the 349 patients who received ABECMA in clinical trials, 226 (65%) patients received tocilizumab; 39% (135/349) received a single dose, while 26% (91/349) received more than 1 dose of tocilizumab. Overall, 24% (82/349) of patients received at least 1 dose of corticosteroids for treatment of CRS. Almost all patients who received corticosteroids for CRS also received tocilizumab. For patients treated in dose range of 460 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells, 76% (54/71) of patients received tocilizumab and 35% (25/71) received at least 1 dose of corticosteroids for treatment of CRS. For patients treated in dose range of 300 to 460 x 106 CAR-positive T cells, 63% (152/241) of patients received tocilizumab and 20% (49/241) received at least 1 dose of corticosteroid for treatment of CRS.

Monitor patients at least daily for 7 days following ABECMA infusion at the REMS-certified healthcare facility for signs or symptoms of CRS and monitor patients for signs or symptoms of CRS for at least 4 weeks after ABECMA infusion. At the first sign of CRS, institute treatment with supportive care, tocilizumab and/or corticosteroids as indicated. Ensure that a minimum of 2 doses of tocilizumab are available prior to infusion of ABECMA. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS occur at any time.

Neurologic Toxicities: Neurologic toxicities, including immune-effector cell-associated neurotoxicity (ICANS), which may be severe or life- threatening, occurred concurrently with CRS, after CRS resolution, or in the absence of CRS following treatment with ABECMA.

In patients receiving ABECMA in the KarMMa and KarMMa-3 studies, CAR T cell-associated neurotoxicity occurred in 40% (139/349), including Grade 3 in 4% (14/349) and Grade 4 in 0.6% (2/349) of patients. The median time to onset of neurotoxicity was 2 days (range: 1 to 148 days). The median duration of CAR T cell-associated neurotoxicity was 8 days (range: 1 to 720 days) in all patients including those with ongoing neurologic events at the time of death or data cut off. CAR T cell-associated neurotoxicity resolved in 123 of 139 (88%) patients and median time to resolution was 5 days (range: 1 to 245 days). 134 out of 349 (38%) patients with neurotoxicity had CRS. The onset of neurotoxicity during CRS was observed in 93 patients, before the onset of CRS in 12 patients, and after the CRS event in 29 patients. The rate of Grade 3 or 4 CAR T cell-associated neurotoxicity was 5.6% (4/71) and 3.7% (9/241) for patients treated in dose range of 460 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells and 300 to 460 x 106 CAR-positive T cells, respectively. The most frequent (greater than or equal to 5%) manifestations of CAR T cell-associated neurotoxicity include encephalopathy (21%), headache (15%), dizziness (8%), delirium (6%), and tremor (6%).

At the safety update for KarMMa-3 study, one patient developed fatal neurotoxicity 43 days after ABECMA. In KarMMa, one patient had ongoing Grade 2 neurotoxicity at the time of death. Two patients had ongoing Grade 1 tremor at the time of data cutoff.

Cerebral edema has been associated with ABECMA in a patient in another study in multiple myeloma. Grade 3 myelitis and Grade 3 parkinsonism have occurred after treatment with ABECMA in another study in multiple myeloma.

Monitor patients at least daily for 7 days following ABECMA infusion at the REMS-certified healthcare facility for signs or symptoms of neurologic toxicities and monitor patients for signs or symptoms of neurologic toxicities for at least 4 weeks after ABECMA infusion and treat promptly. Rule out other causes of neurologic symptoms. Neurologic toxicity should be managed with supportive care and/or corticosteroids as needed. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms occur at any time.

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH)/Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS): In patients receiving ABECMA in the KarMMa and KarMMa-3 studies, HLH/MAS occurred in 2.9% (10/349) of patients. All events of HLH/MAS had onset within 10 days of receiving ABECMA, with a median onset of 6.5 days (range: 4 to 10 days) and occurred in the setting of ongoing or worsening CRS. Five patients with HLH/MAS had overlapping neurotoxicity. The manifestations of HLH/MAS include hypotension, hypoxia, multiple organ dysfunction, renal dysfunction and cytopenia.

In KarMMa-3, one patient had Grade 5, two patients had Grade 4 and two patients had Grade 3 HLH/MAS. The patient with Grade 5 HLH/MAS also had Grade 5 candida sepsis and Grade 5 CRS. In another patient who died due to stroke, the Grade 4 HLH/MAS had resolved prior to death. Two cases of Grade 3 and one case of Grade 4 HLH/MAS had resolved.

In KarMMa, one patient treated in the 300 x 106 CAR-positive T cells dose cohort developed fatal multi-organ HLH/MAS with CRS. In another patient with fatal bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, HLH/MAS was contributory to the fatal outcome. Three cases of Grade 2 HLH/MAS resolved.

HLH/MAS is a potentially life-threatening condition with a high mortality rate if not recognized early and treated. Treatment of HLH/MAS should be administered per institutional guidelines.

ABECMA REMS: Due to the risk of CRS and neurologic toxicities, ABECMA is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the ABECMA REMS. Further information is available at www.AbecmaREMS.com or contact Bristol-Myers Squibb at 1-866-340-7332.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of ABECMA. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may be due to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in ABECMA.

Infections: ABECMA should not be administered to patients with active infections or inflammatory disorders. Severe, life-threatening, or fatal infections occurred in patients after ABECMA infusion.

In all patients receiving ABECMA in the KarMMa and KarMMa-3 studies, infections (all grades) occurred in 61% of patients. Grade 3 or 4 infections occurred in 21% of patients. Grade 3 or 4 infections with an unspecified pathogen occurred in 12%, viral infections in 7%, bacterial infections in 4.3%, and fungal infections in 1.4% of patients. Overall, 15 patients had Grade 5 infections (4.3%); 8 patients (2.3%) with infections of pathogen unspecified, 3 patients (0.9%) with fungal infections, 3 patients (0.9%) with viral infections, and 1 patient (0.3%) with bacterial infection.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after ABECMA infusion and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic, pre-emptive, and/or therapeutic antimicrobials according to standard institutional guidelines.

Febrile neutropenia was observed in 38% (133/349) of patients after ABECMA infusion and may be concurrent with CRS. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.

Viral Reactivation: Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection resulting in pneumonia and death has occurred following ABECMA administration. Monitor and treat for CMV reactivation in accordance with clinical guidelines. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs directed against plasma cells. Perform screening for CMV, HBV, hepatitis C virus (HCV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing. Consider antiviral therapy to prevent viral reactivation per local institutional guidelines/clinical practice.

Prolonged Cytopenias: In patients receiving ABECMA in the KarMMa and KarMMa-3 studies, 40% of patients (139/349) experienced prolonged Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia and 42% (145/349) experienced prolonged Grade 3 or 4 thrombocytopenia that had not resolved by Month 1 following ABECMA infusion. In 89% (123/139) of patients who recovered from Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia after Month 1, the median time to recovery from ABECMA infusion was 1.9 months. In 76% (110/145) of patients who recovered from Grade 3 or 4 thrombocytopenia, the median time to recovery was 1.9 months. Five patients underwent stem cell therapy for hematopoietic reconstitution due to prolonged cytopenia. The rate of Grade 3 or 4 thrombocytopenia was 62% (44/71) and 56% (135/241) for patients treated in dose range of 460 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells and 300 to 460 x 106 CAR-positive T cells, respectively.

Monitor blood counts prior to and after ABECMA infusion. Manage cytopenia with myeloid growth factor and blood product transfusion support according to local institutional guidelines.

Hypogammaglobulinemia: In all patients receiving ABECMA in the KarMMa and KarMMa-3 studies, hypogammaglobulinemia was reported as an adverse event in 13% (46/349) of patients; laboratory IgG levels fell below 500 mg/dL after infusion in 37% (130/349) of patients treated with ABECMA.

Hypogammaglobulinemia either as an adverse reaction or laboratory IgG level below 500 mg/dL after infusion occurred in 45% (158/349) of patients treated with ABECMA. Forty-one percent of patients received intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) post-ABECMA for serum IgG <400 mg/dL.

Monitor immunoglobulin levels after treatment with ABECMA and administer IVIG for IgG <400 mg/dl. Manage appropriately per local institutional guidelines, including infection precautions and antibiotic or antiviral prophylaxis.

Use of Live Vaccines: The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines during or after ABECMA treatment has not been studied. Vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended for at least 6 weeks prior to the start of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, during ABECMA treatment, and until immune recovery following treatment with ABECMA.

Secondary Malignancies: Patients treated with ABECMA may develop secondary malignancies. In KarMMa-3, myeloid neoplasms (four cases of myelodysplastic syndrome and one case of acute myeloid leukemia) occurred in 2.2% (5/222) of patients following treatment with ABECMA compared to none in the standard regimens arm at the time of the safety update. The median time to onset of myeloid neoplasm from ide-cel infusion was 338 days (Range: 277 to 794 days). Three of these five patients have died following the development of myeloid neoplasm. One out of the five cases of myeloid neoplasm occurred after initiation of subsequent antimyeloma therapy.

T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including ABECMA. Mature T cell malignancies, including CAR-positive tumors, may present as soon as weeks following infusion, and may include fatal outcomes.

Monitor life-long for secondary malignancies. In the event that a secondary malignancy occurs, contact Bristol-Myers Squibb at 1‑888‑805‑4555 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of patient samples for testing of secondary malignancy.

Effects on Ability to Drive and Operate Machinery: Due to the potential for neurologic events, including altered mental status or seizures, patients receiving ABECMA are at risk for altered or decreased consciousness or coordination in the 8 weeks following ABECMA infusion. Advise patients to refrain from driving and engaging in hazardous occupations or activities, such as operating heavy or potentially dangerous machinery, during this initial period.

Adverse Reactions: The most common nonlaboratory adverse reactions (incidence greater than or equal to 20%) include pyrexia, CRS, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections – pathogen unspecified, musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, febrile neutropenia, hypotension, tachycardia, diarrhea, nausea, headache, chills, upper respiratory tract infection, encephalopathy, edema, dyspnea and viral infections.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNINGS and Medication Guide.

About Abecma

Abecma is being jointly developed and commercialized in the U.S. as part of a Co-Development, Co-Promotion, and Profit Share Agreement between BMS and 2seventy bio. BMS assumes sole responsibility for Abecma drug product manufacturing and commercialization outside of the U.S. The companies’ clinical development program for Abecma includes ongoing clinical studies (KarMMa-2, KarMMa-3) in earlier lines of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. For more information visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma to as many patients as possible. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing our mission by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day. For more information, visit www.2seventybio.com.

Follow 2seventy bio on social media: X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

2seventy bio is a trademark of 2seventy bio, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding 2seventy bio’s financial performance, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of 2seventy bio by BMS, the expected timetable for completing the transaction, future opportunities for the combined businesses, the expected benefits of BMS’s acquisition of 2seventy bio and the development and commercialization of Abecma. These statements may be identified by the fact they use words such as “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms.

Investors and Media:

Vicki Eatwell, CFO

vicki.eatwell@2seventybio.com

Morgan (Adams) Shields

Morgan.adams@2seventybio.com