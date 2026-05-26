28bio Launches CNS-3D Alzheimer’s Model to Predict Therapeutic Efficacy

Brain organoid assay evaluates amyloid-driven pathology and neuronal function

Expands suite of capabilities to model human pathogenesis and functional recovery for neurodegenerative diseases

NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 28bio today announced the launch of the CNS-3D Induced Alzheimer's Model, a brain organoid assay enabling researchers to evaluate whether therapeutic candidates can reduce or prevent disease progression in patients.

Genetically engineered animal models and conventional 2D cell cultures do not accurately capture the complexity of human biology, contributing to the 99%1 failure rate of Alzheimer's disease-modifying therapies.

The CNS-3D Induced Alzheimer’s Model includes human neuroimmune organoids and exogeneous amyloid beta oligomers to evaluate Alzheimer's-relevant phenotypes. This assay-ready solution enables researchers to reproduce complex neuroimmune interactions, neuronal network dysfunction, and tau pathology progression.

"Disease-modifying therapies require models that capture how Alzheimer's pathology develops and disrupts human brain function over time," said Christopher Butt, PhD, Vice President of Technology at 28bio. "With the CNS-3D Induced Alzheimer's Model, researchers can generate human-relevant insights into disease biology and therapeutic efficacy."

Alzheimer's disease is rising faster than our ability to treat or prevent it; reaching over 111 million patients by 20502. This progression underscores the urgent need for more predictive models that can accelerate development of disease-modifying therapies.

"The CNS-3D Induced Alzheimer's Model builds on our expertise in New Approach Methods for neurological drug development," said Stuart Gibb, Head of Business Development at 28bio. "The CNS-3D Induced Alzheimer's Model will begin shipping globally in Q3'26 or can be accessed through CNS Services."

The launch of the CNS-3D Induced Alzheimer's Model follows the recent introduction of CNS-3D Myelinated Organoids and CNS-3D Inflammatory Organoids, offering a suite of capabilities to model human pathogenesis and functional recovery for neurodegenerative diseases.

To learn more, contact 28bio.

About 28bio

28bio is a neurotechnology company engineering human brains at-scale exhibiting memory, learning, and cognitive functions. Its Nexon™ platform integrates tissue engineering, neural interfacing, and AI to reverse today's neurological health crisis by improving the ability to predict which therapies will work in humans. 28bio is committed to advancing ethical standards in the development of brain organoid technology and engineered human cognition.

References

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SOURCE 28bio