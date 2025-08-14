2025 Chikungunya Outbreak: A Global Health Challenge

Figure 1. Transmission cycle of the Chikungunya virus between humans and mosquitoes. The virus is primarily spread by Aedes (Stegomyia) species mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Infected mosquitoes transmit the virus to humans through bites, and infected humans can subsequently infect new mosquitoes, sustaining the transmission cycle 8 . Image source: https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/php/transmission/index.html





Sino Biological

40440-V08B

Figure 5. CHIKV E2 binding IgG responses at indicate time points by ELISA, pre-coated with recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (

Cat#



Antigen



Expression Host



Purity



Tag



Strain



41094-V49H



CHIKV-E2



HEK293 Cells



≥ 90%



His & AVI



UVE/CHIKV/2024/RE/CNR_79903



41094-V49H-B



CHIKV-E2



HEK293 Cells



≥ 90%



His & AVI



UVE/CHIKV/2024/RE/CNR_79903



40440-V08B



CHIKV-E2



Baculovirus-Insect Cells



> 90%



His



strain SL-CK1



40440-VCCB



CHIKV-E2



Baculovirus-Insect Cells



≥ 95%



No tag



strain SL-CK1





Cat#



Antigen



Application



Clonality



Ig Type



40440-MM02



CHIKV-E2



ELISA



Mouse MAb



Mouse IgG2b



40440-MM20



CHIKV-E2



ELISA



Mouse MAb



Mouse IgG2b



40440-T46



CHIKV-E2



WB



Rabbit PAb



Rabbit IgG



40440-MM15



CHIKV-E2



ELISA



Mouse MAb



Mouse IgG1



40440-MM25



CHIKV-E2



ELISA, ELISA (Cap)



Mouse MAb



Mouse IgG1



40440-MM26



CHIKV-E2



WB, ELISA, ELISA (Det)



Mouse MAb



Mouse IgG2b



40440-MM32



CHIKV-E2



WB, ELISA



Mouse MAb



Mouse IgG2a



40440-MM33



CHIKV-E2



ELISA



Mouse MAb



Mouse IgG1





(CHIKV) is a mosquito-borne alphavirus causing fever, severe joint pain, rash, and muscle aches, mainly transmitted bymosquitoes. As of 2025, The chikungunya outbreak centered on Indian Ocean islands has rapidly expanded to 119 countries, including temperate regions like France. Control focuses on vector management, surveillance, healthcare readiness, and international cooperation. Sino Biological supports research by providing recombinant CHIKV antigens and antibodies crucial for vaccine, antiviral, and diagnostic development.Chikungunya virus is a mosquito-borne RNA virus belonging to the alphavirus genus. CHIKV infection leads to chikungunya fever. The infection is primarily transmitted to humans via the bites of infectedmosquitoes, particularlyand. Its symptoms include sudden high fever, severe joint pain, muscle aches, rash, and headache. While the disease is rarely fatal, it can be seriously debilitating, especially for the elderly, infants, and those with underlying conditions. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for chikungunyaUp to now, the chikungunyaoutbreakhas dramatically expanded to more than 110 countries, putting about 5.6 billion people at risk. Since the beginning of 2025, Reunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius have all reported major chikungunya outbreaks. Notably, the virus has reached temperate regions earlier than before, with locally acquired cases reported in mainland France’s Grand Est and southeastern areas. This surge is driven by multiple factors, including expandedmosquito habitats due to climate change, increased urbanization, and international travel facilitating virus spread, populations with low immunity after years without outbreaks, and challenges in early detection caused by inconsistent surveillance and limited diagnostic resourcesAs of 2025, no specific antiviral treatments for the chikungunya virus exist; care is supportive, focusing on symptom relief. Vaccine progress includes two approved options in some countries: the live-attenuated IXCHIQ vaccine for adults (with restrictions for the elderly) and the single-dose virus-like particle vaccine VIMKUNYA for ages 12 and up. Neither vaccine is yet widely available globally or in China. Control relies mainly on mosquito management, early detection, and public awareness.To address the ongoing CHIKV mutant outbreak, Sino Biological swiftly initiated the development ofrecombinant E1 and E2 proteins (UVE/CHIKV/2024/RE/CNR_79903)along with specific antibodies, providing crucial support to researchers working on vaccine development, antiviral therapies, and immunodiagnostic assay creation. Sino Biological offers key tools such as the recombinant, cDNA clones, and specializedfor ELISA and LFA, all produced under strict quality controls to ensure reliability.Sino Biological’s products are frequently cited in reputable journals. Liu T. and Gu D. used recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological,) in an aptamer-based TRFIA assay to study the binding affinity and specificity of novel peptides to CHIKV E2 antigens (Figure 2).Tamburini B. et al. investigated viral antigen acquisition in LEC, BEC, and FRC cells in C57BL/6 mice infected with recombinant CHIKV E2 antigen (Sino Biological,) conjugated to AlexaFluor-488. They found that both LECs and a subset of FRCs acquired the CHIKV E2 protein during the treatment window (Figure 3).Lim H. and Kim K. showed that CHIKV EI/II protein or N-linked glycan mutant E proteins induced lower humoral immune responses than the full-length E protein using mouse sera in a recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological,) pre-coated ELISA (Figure 4).Wang T. et al. reported that EILV/CHIKV-vaccinated macaques exhibited stronger neutralization titers and higher CHIKV E2 binding IgG responses in ELISA coated with recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological,) (Figure 5)Figure 2. Detection of serially diluted (0-1000 ng/mL) recombinant CHIKV-E2 (), ZIKA-E (Sino Biological,), DENV-E (Sino Biological,) proteins using peptide aptamers B2 and B3Figure 3. Quantification of the frequency of LEC, BEC, and FRC in the popliteal lymph node (pLN) that are positive for the recombinant SARS-CoV-2 RBD and CHIKV-E2 antigens (Sino Biological,) administered with polyI:C and αCD40 at indicated time. Image source:Figure 4. Sera from individual mice were serially diluted, and anti-CHIKV-E2 protein specific total IgG levels were quantified using ELISA with recombinant CHIKV E2 protein (Sino Biological,) pre-coated. Image source:Sino Biological,. Image source: