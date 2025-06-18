1Elevan Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces the Development of Its Next-Generation Peptide Therapeutics Headquarters in Fishers, Indiana

FISHERS, Ind., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Elevan Biopharmaceuticals has officially announced its relocation from California to Fishers, Indiana, establishing its new headquarters in the Fishers Life Sciences and Innovation Park. The move represents a $7 million investment in a next-generation facility that will serve as the company's primary operations center.

The new 133,500-square-foot headquarters at 12001 Exit 5 Parkway will house an advanced pharmacy featuring category III, 503A/503B compounding capabilities alongside integrated telemedicine services for peptide therapy management and prescription fulfillment. The facility is designed to support the company's phased expansion into peptide manufacturing, innovative drug development, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services.

"Fishers has emerged as a true epicenter for biopharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, and distribution," said Darrin Carrico, President and CEO of 1Elevan Bio. "The city's unique ecosystem of established industry leaders and collaborative biotech companies creates an environment where breakthrough science and unfettered innovation can flourish."

1Elevan Bio is redefining the future of medicine through leading-edge scientific research and advanced medication delivery systems. Specializing in FDA-approved and FDA-expanded-access peptides, the company is committed to providing therapies that offer enhanced efficacy, superior safety profiles, and fewer unwanted side effects than traditional pharmaceutical approaches. Their focus on precision peptide therapeutics is driving a transformative shift in how diseases are treated—safely and effectively.

"Fishers has established itself as a hub for innovation in life sciences globally," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. "With today's news from 1Elevan, it shows another example of how our efforts to bring innovative companies and workforce to our community has become a reality. We look forward to seeing the impact 1Elevan will have on its industry in the coming years."

1Elevan Bio will create 120 specialized positions in Indiana while maintaining satellite operations in California and Florida to ensure comprehensive national coverage. This strategic distribution enables the company to deliver a complete spectrum of peptide therapeutics and services across key markets.

The move represents a homecoming for several executive team members who are Purdue University alumni. This connection positions 1Elevan Bio to explore strategic partnerships with their alma mater, tapping into cutting-edge research programs and emerging talent in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Supporting its aggressive growth strategy, 1Elevan Bio recently appointed Todd Krasinsky, RN, ACLS, TNCC as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Krasinsky will spearhead the development of strategic partnerships with peptide industry experts and drive commercial innovation initiatives.

With construction actively underway, 1Elevan Bio is positioning itself for rapid market expansion through its next-generation facility and comprehensive service offerings. The company's investment in high-tech infrastructure reflects its commitment to becoming a dominant force in the peptide therapeutics industry.

The Fishers City Council formally welcomed 1Elevan Bio during this week's meeting, with the company's arrival highlighted in the City's Economic Development News as a significant addition to the region's growing life sciences cluster.

Founded in 2022, 1Elevan Bio is dedicated to advancing peptide therapeutics to improve human health and expand patient access to effective treatments. The company delivers FDA-approved and FDA-expanded-access pharmaceutical peptides aimed at treating chronic diseases in adjunctive, first-line, or potentially curative roles. By leveraging the body's natural pathways, 1Elevan Bio is at the forefront of a shift away from costly, traditional small-molecule drugs with uncertain outcomes—ushering in a new beginning of pharmacological medicine rooted in science, empowerment, and innovation. Learn more at https://1elevan.com

