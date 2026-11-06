10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Recent Updates

Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 1% increase over the corresponding period of 2025.

Began global commercial shipments of Atera, with extraordinary early demand translating into ambitious new research programs spanning discovery, translational and biopharma research.

Introduced Sentira, a cloud analysis platform to help customers turn complex biological datasets into insights, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing for spatial data processing and Anthropic's Claude for agentic AI analysis of single cell data.

"The biggest highlight of the quarter was the start of commercial shipments of Atera. Enthusiasm for the platform has continued to build, and we are incredibly excited to be putting instruments in customers' hands. We were also encouraged with the results across our broader business, driven by continued strength in consumables," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "As biology is entering a new era of AI and data maximalism, 10x is positioned incredibly well to benefit and to be the key enabler of progress going forward."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $149.0 million for the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue increased 1% over the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross margin was 75% for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 67% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower inventory write-downs and changes in product mix.

Operating expenses were $129.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, a 3% decrease from $132.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel and lab equipment expenses, partially offset by higher litigation expenses.

Operating loss was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to operating loss of $32.2 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to net loss of $27.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $575.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

2026 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is raising its full year 2026 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $635 million, versus the previous range of $610 million to $630 million. Excluding the non-recurring license and royalty revenue related to patent litigation settlements in both 2026 and 2025, this represents 4% to 6% growth over full year 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products, services, business strategy, collaborations and opportunities; the commercial launch of, demand for and customer adoption of Atera; the capabilities, availability and expected benefits of Sentira, including its use of third-party accelerated computing and artificial intelligence technologies; the role of artificial intelligence in advancing biological research and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ability to benefit from that trend; continued demand for consumables; and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue, revenue growth and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, estimates, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 12, 2026 and the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com



Media: media@10xgenomics.com

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Products and services revenue $ 150,210



$ 148,019



$ 449,200



$ 430,999 License and royalty revenue 457



983



3,346



45,794 Revenue (1) 150,667



149,002



452,546



476,793 Cost of products and services revenue (2) 37,740



48,695



120,944



145,957 Gross profit 112,927



100,307



331,602



330,836 Operating expenses:



























Research and development (2) 52,929



57,194



166,567



182,663 Selling, general and administrative (2) 76,055



75,355



221,093



239,517 Gain on settlement —



—



(3,400)



(49,900) Total operating expenses 128,984



132,549



384,260



372,280 Loss from operations (16,057)



(32,242)



(52,658)



(41,444) Other income (expense):



























Interest income 5,018



5,199



14,829



13,156 Interest expense —



3



—



— Other income (expense), net (7,437)



(1,165)



(12,139)



3,574 Total other income (expense) (2,419)



4,037



2,690



16,730 Loss before provision for income taxes (18,476)



(28,205)



(49,968)



(24,714) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 949



(733)



858



2,578 Net loss $ (19,425)



$ (27,472)



$ (50,826)



$ (27,292)































Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.39)



$ (0.22)































Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per



share, basic and diluted 130,805,838



125,502,291



129,570,736



123,965,205

(1) The following table represents total revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial includes the Company's Visium, Xenium and Atera products:













Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Instruments



























Single Cell $ 3,782



$ 4,927



$ 12,092



$ 16,567 Spatial 3,076



7,072



13,689



24,744 Total instruments revenue 6,858



11,999



25,781



41,311 Consumables



























Single Cell 93,139



92,519



270,484



262,416 Spatial 41,188



35,373



124,396



103,017 Total consumables revenue 134,327



127,892



394,880



365,433 Services 9,025



8,128



28,539



24,255 Products and services revenue 150,210



148,019



449,200



430,999 License and royalty revenue 457



983



3,346



45,794 Total revenue $ 150,667



$ 149,002



$ 452,546



$ 476,793

(1) The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):













Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Americas



























United States* $ 82,093



$ 77,246



$ 240,895



$ 267,555 Americas (excluding United States) 3,849



2,625



10,172



9,044 Total Americas 85,942



79,871



251,067



276,599 Europe, Middle East and Africa 38,753



41,624



115,577



108,253 Asia-Pacific



























China 15,216



15,189



46,021



55,242 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 10,756



12,318



39,881



36,699 Total Asia-Pacific 25,972



27,507



85,902



91,941 Total revenue $ 150,667



$ 149,002



$ 452,546



$ 476,793 * Includes license and royalty revenue.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:









Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (in thousands) 2026



2025



2026



2025 Cost of revenue $ 2,157



$ 2,011



$ 5,911



$ 6,481 Research and development 8,940



11,318



30,168



38,037 Selling, general and administrative 11,999



11,935



35,275



39,067 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 23,096



$ 25,264



$ 71,354



$ 83,585

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,



2026



December 31,



2025 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,187



$ 473,966 Marketable securities 49,493



49,443 Accounts receivable, net 55,701



47,013 Other receivables 3,055



35,480 Inventory 64,629



56,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,566



22,208 Total current assets 718,631



684,451 Property and equipment, net 210,239



226,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,759



60,450 Goodwill 6,918



4,511 Intangible assets, net 58,663



62,329 Other noncurrent assets 13,919



2,913 Total assets $ 1,063,129



$ 1,041,365 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 21,594



$ 12,733 Accrued compensation and related benefits 39,657



42,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,181



39,971 Deferred revenue 22,956



23,902 Operating lease liabilities 11,946



10,985 Contingent consideration, current 12,036



23,363 Total current liabilities 140,370



153,454 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 5,842



1,237 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 63,846



73,376 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 8,530



10,501 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,505



6,471 Total liabilities 225,093



245,039 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock —



— Common stock 2



2 Additional paid-in capital 2,399,254



2,306,690 Accumulated deficit (1,561,417)



(1,510,591) Accumulated other comprehensive income 197



225 Total stockholders' equity 838,036



796,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,063,129



$ 1,041,365

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SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.