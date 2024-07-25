Press Release: Sanofi Q2 - strong performance with 10% sales growth; 2024 guidance upgraded

Sanofi Q2: strong performance with 10% sales growth; 2024 guidance upgraded

Paris, July 25, 2024

Q2 sales growth of 10.2% at CER and business EPS(1) of €1.73

Dupixent sales up 29.2% to €3,303 million; target of ~€13 billion in 2024 unchanged

Pharma launches up 80.4% to €689 million, led by ALTUVIIIO, Nexviazyme, Rezurock, and Sarclisa

Vaccines sales -4.8% due to COVID-19 sales in 2023

Opella (former Sanofi Consumer Healthcare) up 9.6%, driven by the Qunol acquisition

Research and Development expenses grew 5.5%

Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 4.9%, substantially less than sales growth

Business EPS (1) of €1.73, down 0.6% reported and up 4.0% at CER

IFRS EPS of €0.89, down 22.6% reported

Q2 pipeline progress

Three regulatory approvals; Dupixent COPD (EU, July), Kevzara pJIA (US), Altuvoct hemophilia A (EU)

Four regulatory submissions, including fitusiran in hemophilia A/B and Sarclisa in multiple myeloma

Increasing pipeline news flow over 2024-2025, including 12 phase 3 data readouts

Other key updates

Sanofi ranked world’s 7th most sustainable company by TIME Magazine

Opella (Consumer Healthcare) intended separation on track with previously communicated timelines*

2024 business EPS guidance upgraded

2024 business EPS(1) to be stable at CER(2), an upgrade from a low single-digit percentage decrease previously, underpinned by accelerated delivery of Sanofi’s pipeline-driven transformation. Applying the average July 2024 exchange rates, the currency impact on 2024 business EPS is c.-5.5% to -6.5%.

Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are continuing our strong performance in 2024 and delivered broad-based, double-digit sales growth in the second quarter. We also made important progress in our pipeline of new medicines, including approvals for Dupixent in COPD, Kevzara in pediatric arthritis and ALTUVIIIO (EU) in hemophilia A. With the EU approval in COPD, Dupixent is the first-ever biologic medicine approved in this debilitating disease impacting hundreds of thousands of patients globally. As we accelerate our focused mid- and late-stage pipeline, we started a number of new phase 2 and phase 3 studies that will benefit patients in the future. We are well on track, delivering on our strategic priorities for Sanofi to become a development-driven, tech-powered biopharma company committed to serving patients and accelerating growth. Underpinned by accelerated delivery of Sanofi’s transformation, we upgrade our earnings per share guidance for 2024.”

Q2 2024 Change Change

at CER H1 2024 Change Change

at CER IFRS net sales reported € 10,745 m +7.8% +10.2% € 21,209 m +5.1% +8.4% IFRS net income reported € 1,113 m -22.4% — € 2,246 m -34.5% — IFRS EPS reported € 0.89 -22.6% — € 1.80 -34.3% — Free cash flow(3) € 854 m -46.4% — € 545 m -82.6% — Business operating income € 2,813 m +3.2% +8.3 % € 5,656 m -6.7% +1.4% Business net income(1) € 2,161 m -0.7% +4.0 % € 4,380 m -10.2% -2.3% Business EPS(1) € 1.73 -0.6% +4.0% € 3.51 -10.0% -2.3%

Changes in net sales are expressed at constant exchange rates (CER) unless stated otherwise (definition in Appendix 9). (1) In order to facilitate an understanding of operational performance, Sanofi comments on the business net income statement. Business net income is a non-IFRS financial measure (definition in Appendix 9). The consolidated income statement for Q2 and H1 2024 is provided in Appendix 3 and a reconciliation of reported IFRS net income to business net income is set forth in Appendix 4; (2) 2023 business EPS was €8.11; (3) Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure (definition in Appendix 9). *Separation subject to market conditions and consultations of social partners and work councils.

