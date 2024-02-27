Pramana Joins Proscia Ready To Help Laboratories Realize More Value From Their Pathology Data

Paving the way to advance cancer research and diagnosis with enriched, high-quality DICOM images

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and PHILADELPHIA – February 27, 2024 – Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, today announced that Pramana, Inc., an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, is now a Proscia Ready partner. Pramana joins the partner alliance to help life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories increasingly leverage enriched, high-quality data, including DICOM images, in their routine research and clinical operations.

Proscia Ready was established to help laboratories accelerate the scaled adoption of digital pathology with confidence. It delivers on this aim by offering the freedom to choose from established hardware and software solutions; Proscia’s Concentriq enterprise pathology platform is designed to integrate with partners’ technologies and incorporate them into the diverse workflows it drives. Through their partnership, Proscia and Pramana will work to integrate Pramana’s SpectralHT family of scanners with Concentriq, enabling laboratories to benefit from Pramana’s unique approach to whole slide imaging in daily practice.

“Pramana is expanding the potential of pathology data,” said Arun Ananth, Proscia’s Chief Commercial Officer. “It is empowering pathologists and scientists with richer images so that they can make more informed decisions and enabling them to capitalize on the standardization that DICOM provides. We are thrilled to welcome Pramana to Proscia Ready so that customers can increasingly realize these benefits.”

Pramana’s SpectralHT family of scanners provides automatic quality assessment and image enrichment with valuable metadata, all in a standardized DICOM format. The company’s in-line quality assurance module delivers whole slide images with the highest rate of first-pass success while also storing critical information that can help identify areas for improvement in lab practices for sample preparation.

“Our SpectralHT family of scanners continues to gain traction because of the enriched, high-quality images that they create at scale,” said Mike Koenig, Pramana’s Chief Business Officer. “Joining Proscia Ready was an easy decision for us. The partners understand all that laboratories need to maximize the value of this data, paving the way to accelerate research and diagnosis.”

Proscia Ready is an alliance of solution providers helping laboratories to confidently grow their use of digital pathology. As scaling digital pathology adoption requires a broad portfolio of hardware and software solutions, the partners offer a comprehensive approach that enables laboratories to overcome the complexities of working with multiple vendors. This starts with a commitment to interoperability and extends to joint support agreements and a shared vision to guide future innovation.

To learn more, visit Proscia at booth 200 and Pramana at booth 549 during the upcoming United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 113th Annual Meeting.

About Pramana, Inc.

Pramana, Inc., a health-tech company founded by nference, inc., enables seamless digital pathology adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. Built upon extensive industry experience and patented technological innovation, Pramana is a gateway for pathologists and physicians to utilize AI-enabled decision support. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Matrix Capital, a global leader in customized investment solutions, and NTTVC, a leading firm backing diverse founders within the technology spectrum. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating the transformation to digital pathology to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate R&D, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia’s software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.