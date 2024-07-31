Porton Advanced and Geneseed Biotech Enter into Strategic Collaboration to Focus on Advancing circRNA Innovative Therapeutics

SUZHOU, China, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2024, Porton Advanced Solutions (“Porton Advanced”) announced that it had reached a strategic cooperation with Guangzhou Geneseed Biotech Co., Ltd (“Geneseed Biotech”). Both sides will combine their respective strengths in the field of gene therapy to jointly provide better drug development services. Leveraging Porton Advanced’s end-to-end cell and gene therapy CDMO service platform and resource advantages, combined with Geneseed Biotech’s comprehensive core patented technologies in circRNA drug concept validation and process development, the two companies will jointly propel technological innovation and clinical translation, thereby accelerating the implementation of innovative circRNA therapies.

Proton Advanced is committed to providing end-to-end CDMO services for cell and gene therapy, and has extensive experience in nucleic acid therapy process development and GMP production, covering various types including mRNA, saRNA, circRNA, and more. Porton Advanced can provide comprehensive CMC services from preclinical to clinical production. Geneseed Biotech, relying on its profound technology and robust original R&D capability, has broken through the technical bottleneck of circRNA drug development and possesses independent intellectual property rights over its core circularization technology. In this cooperation, both parties will establish a comprehensive strategic partnership to deeply expanding technological cooperation and resource sharing in the field of circRNA. This will further strengthen Porton Advanced’s end-to-end CDMO platform, from innovation in research and technology to high-quality project delivery, thereby providing more valuable services to customers.

“We are very pleased to have entered into a strategic collaboration with Porton Advanced.” said Liu Ming, founder and CEO of Geneseed Biotech. “CircRNA is recognized by the industry to be the next-generation RNA platform for vaccines, rare disease therapies, and anti-tumor therapies due to its high stability, low immunogenicity and cost-effective production in drug development. As a pioneering leader in circular RNA research and development, Geneseed Biotech has consistently delved deep into this area, ranging from scientific research to drug development, catering to the evolving demands of our customers. Porton Advanced possesses extensive service experience and profound technical expertise in CGT. Our collaboration across the industrial chain can fully leverage each other’s professional and resource strengths, facilitating the development of circRNA drugs and accelerating the industrialization of circRNA technology.”

“Collaborating with upstream and downstream enterprises across the industrial chain to realize win-win cooperation and deliver more valuable services to our customers is the core significance of Porton Advanced’s efforts in constructing a vibrant CGT ecosystem.” said Chen Hui, CFO of Porton Advanced. “We are delighted to forge a strategic partnership with Geneseed Biotech, an excellent CRO enterprise. Geneseed Biotech possesses robust and innovative RNA synthesis technologies, coupled with extensive project experience and platform advantages in the scientific research and application translation of circRNA. By integrating our respective technological strengths and platform resources, we aim to further refine and enhance platform capabilities of Porton Advanced, providing comprehensive CRDMO solutions for the development of innovative RNA therapeutics from early-stage research to clinical and commercial production, empowering our global customers.”

About Porton Advanced

Founded in 2018, Porton Advanced is a subsidiary of the globally recognized CDMO Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code 300363). Located in Suzhou, China, Porton Advanced offers a cGMP-compliant manufacturing platform for plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, and mRNA therapy, enabling different development stages for global companies.

Porton Advanced operates on a “Customer First” approach to cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, anchored by its core principles of “Compliance, Expertise, and Open Collaboration”. The company operates to rigorous, internationally harmonized Quality Management and IP protection standards, bringing innovative manufacturing solutions to the complex challenges in the CGT space. For more information about Porton Advanced, please visit: www.portonadvanced.com.

About Geneseed Biotech

Guangzhou Geneseed Biotech. Co.,Ltd., founded in June 2010 and headquartered in Guangzhou Science City, is a pioneer in circRNA scientific research and application transformation. Geneseed is firmly grounded in robust and reliable RNA synthesis innovation technology, consistently empowering subdivisions from bench to bedside. Geneseed has broken through the technical bottleneck of circRNA drug development and independently developed two RNA circularization strategies --circPrecise® (based on Group I intron self-splicing) & circPure® (based on T4 Rnl2). Relying on the original research and development capability, Geneseed has established multiple technology platforms -- gene synthesis, raw material synthesis, high-throughput sequencing, and bioinformatics analysis, which can provide one-stop services covering drug screening, sequence design, process development, analytical method development, large-scale production, quality control, and raw material preparation. Geneseed is committed to providing biopharma with full-process solution CRDMO solution from early R&D to commercial production. For more information about Geneseed Biotech, please visit: www.geneseed.com.cn/en/

