Kennedy Declines Senate Health Committee Appearance After Mass HHS Layoffs

Last week, Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, and committee ranking member Bernie Sanders (I-VT) invited Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in front of the committee. Kennedy declined.

Cassidy and Sanders had asked Kennedy to appear at a hearing called “An Update on the Restructuring of the Department of Health and Human Services,” on April 10th. Now that hearing is postponed entirely.

“We are following up on the commitment you made during the confirmation process that as Secretary you would come before the HELP Committee on a quarterly basis, upon request of the Chair,” Cassidy and Sanders wrote in their invitation to Kennedy.

Why Kennedy declined the invitation isn’t yet clear. If and when a hearing does occur, a committee clerk’s office representative told Endpoints News it would posted a week in advance of being held.

The request comes on the heels of mass layoffs across HHS, including 3,500 staffers at the FDA, along with the dramatic, late-night resignation of Peter Marks, the FDA’s chief vaccines regulator, on Friday.

Marks told the Associated Press on Monday that he was given the choice to resign or be fired after refusing to give Kennedy’s team editing access to reports submitted to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, instead granting read-only access.

“Why wouldn’t we?” Marks said to the AP’s Matthew Perrone. “Because frankly we don’t trust these m——-f———. They’d write over it or erase the whole database.”

Kennedy’s schedule is full these days. On Sunday, he visited Texas, the site of a growing measles epidemic. There, he attended the funeral of an unvaccinated 8-year-old girl who died of the disease. Afterward, he praised two Texas doctors, Ben Edwards and Richard Bartlett, for their approaches to treating measles, The Independent reported. They advocate using budesonide, a steroid used to treat asthma not indicated for measles, and clarithromycin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections. Measles is a viral infection.