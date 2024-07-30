Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Revenue of $299.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.5% or 14.7% in constant currency 1 , compared to the second quarter of 2023.

U.S. thrombectomy revenue of $153.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 24.9% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Loss from operations of $81.0 million, which includes $110.3 million of one-time non-cash impairment and inventory write-down charges related to its Immersive Healthcare assets, and non-GAAP income from operations 1 of $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $46.3 million or adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5% in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash and marketable investments increased $26.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 driven by an increase in non-GAAP profitability and improvements in working capital.

Quarter 2024 Financial Results

$299

$261

The United States

$203

$95

Total revenue increased to.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.5%, or 14.7% in constant currencyrepresented 72.9% of total revenue and international represented 27.1% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2024. Revenue from the U.S. increased 16.8% while revenue from our international regions increased 8.7%, or 9.4% in constant currency. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 25.2%, or 25.4% in constant currencyover the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 24.9% over the same period a year ago. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products declined to.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3.1%, or 3.0% in constant currencyfrom the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our international embolization and access products which decreased by 10.8% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $162.8 million, or 54.4% of total revenue, including a $33.4 million inventory impairment charge to cost of revenue in connection with an inventory write-down due to the impairment of assets related to our immersive healthcare business. Excluding this charge, non-GAAP gross profit1 was $196.2 million, or 65.5% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2024, compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $166.9 million, or 63.8% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses, including a $2.4 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition for both periods and a $76.9 million long-lived assets impairment charge associated with the impairment of assets related to our immersive healthcare business during the second quarter of 2024, were $243.8 million, or 81.4% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2024, and $149.0 million, or 57.0% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the charges noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $164.5 million, or 54.9% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2024, and $146.6 million, or 56.1% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2023. R&D expenses were $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses were $141.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $127.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Loss from operations was $81.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to income from operations of $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $2.4 million for both periods and $110.3 million in impairment charges associated with the assets related to our immersive healthcare business for the second quarter of 2024, non-GAAP income from operations1 was $31.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Updated Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

$1,180 million

$1,200 million

$60 million

$1,230 million

$1,270 million

$60 million

$20 million reduction to our business in China due to a more challenging economic backdrop for medical devices in the near-term;

reduction to our business in due to a more challenging economic backdrop for medical devices in the near-term; $15 million from our European business primarily from a slight delay to the expected launch timing of FLASH and BOLT 7 CAVT products in Europe ;

from our European business primarily from a slight delay to the expected launch timing of FLASH and BOLT 7 CAVT products in ; $5 million in revenue from our Immersive Healthcare business, due to our strategic move; and

in revenue from our Immersive Healthcare business, due to our strategic move; and Approximately $20 million change to our guidance for U.S. thrombectomy growth for full year 2024, which is now expected to be 23-25% year-over-year compared to 2023. This change aligns with our new guidance philosophy.

The Company is updating its guidance range for 2024 total revenue toto, which is a reduction ofat the midpoint from its previous guidance range ofto. Thechange in guidance comes from 4 distinct components impacting our revenue in the second half of the year:

The Company continues to expect non-GAAP gross margin expansion in the range of 100 to 150 basis points in 2024 compared to full year 2023. The Company also continues to expect non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 100-200 basis points in 2024, with the timing of the reduction of Immersive Healthcare expenses being a primary driver of where the Company will land relative to this range.

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

4:30 PM Eastern Time

Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 5872954), or the webcast can be accessed on the “Events and Presentations” section under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at:. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra

Alameda, California

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visitand connect onand

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency, b) non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and c) adjusted EBITDA.

Constant Currency. The Company’s constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company’s current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company’s results or business.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of non-cash inventory write-down charges related to the review of our immersive healthcare asset group for impairment.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements;

non-recurring litigation related expenses; and

non-cash long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net (loss) income of:

non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges;

non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and (benefit from) provision for income taxes; and

non-recurring litigation related expenses.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin useful metrics to investors as they eliminate the impact of non-cash inventory charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group and allow a more direct comparison of our business performance between periods. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group, the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, and expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges, non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes and non-recurring litigation related expenses.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

December 31, 2023

February 22, 2024

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,332 $ 167,486 Marketable investments 51,363 121,701 Accounts receivable, net 200,831 201,768 Inventories 373,799 388,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,470 36,424 Total current assets 943,795 915,402 Property and equipment, net 57,709 72,691 Operating lease right-of-use assets 183,316 188,756 Finance lease right-of-use assets 29,366 31,092 Intangible assets, net 6,955 71,056 Goodwill 166,050 166,270 Deferred taxes 108,852 85,158 Other non-current assets 38,518 25,880 Total assets $ 1,534,561 $ 1,556,305 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,822 $ 27,155 Accrued liabilities 104,071 110,555 Current operating lease liabilities 11,776 11,203 Current finance lease liabilities 2,325 2,231 Total current liabilities 150,994 151,144 Non-current operating lease liabilities 192,216 197,229 Non-current finance lease liabilities 22,501 23,680 Other non-current liabilities 7,619 5,308 Total liabilities 373,330 377,361 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 1,080,580 1,047,198 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,048) (3,151) Retained earnings 85,660 134,858 Total stockholders’ equity 1,161,231 1,178,944 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,534,561 $ 1,556,305

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year endedfiled with the SEC on. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 299,403 $ 261,499 $ 578,058 $ 502,897 Cost of revenue 136,574 94,638 234,090 184,964 Gross profit 162,829 166,861 343,968 317,933 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,942 21,537 49,568 41,523 Sales, general and administrative 141,903 127,435 286,315 250,513 Impairment charge 76,945 — 76,945 — Total operating expenses 243,790 148,972 412,828 292,036 (Loss) income from operations (80,961) 17,889 (68,860) 25,897 Interest and other income, net 3,087 1,647 5,612 2,291 (Loss) income before income taxes (77,874) 19,536 (63,248) 28,188 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (17,674) 576 (14,050) 666 Net (loss) income $ (60,200) $ 18,960 $ (49,198) $ 27,522 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (1.55) $ 0.49 $ (1.27) $ 0.72 Diluted $ (1.55) $ 0.48 $ (1.27) $ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,793,341 38,320,999 38,755,337 38,254,042 Diluted 38,793,341 39,201,155 38,755,337 39,151,412

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 162,829 $ 166,861 $ 343,968 $ 317,933 GAAP gross profit includes the effect of the following item: Inventory impairment charge2 33,359 — 33,359 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 196,188 $ 166,861 $ 377,327 $ 317,933 GAAP gross margin 54.4 % 63.8 % 59.5 % 63.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 65.5 % 63.8 % 65.3 % 63.2 %

________________________ 1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents a charge of $33.4 million to cost of revenue in connection with an inventory write-down to net realizable value due to the immersive healthcare asset group impairment during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP (Loss) Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating expenses $ 243,790 $ 148,972 $ 412,828 $ 292,036 GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following items: Impairment charge2 76,945 — 76,945 — Non-recurring litigation related expenses — — 4,823 — Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired 2,380 2,380 4,759 4,759 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 164,465 $ 146,592 $ 326,301 $ 287,277 GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (80,961) $ 17,889 $ (68,860) $ 25,897 GAAP (loss) income from operations includes the effect of the following items: Impairment charge2 110,304 — 110,304 — Non-recurring litigation related expenses — — 4,823 — Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired 2,380 2,380 4,759 4,759 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 31,723 $ 20,269 $ 51,026 $ 30,656

________________________ 1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net (loss) income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net (loss) income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP net (loss) income $ (60,200) $ (1.55) $ 18,960 $ 0.48 $ (49,198) $ (1.27) $ 27,522 $ 0.70 GAAP net (loss) income includes the effect of the following items: Impairment charge2 110,304 2.82 — — 110,304 2.82 — — Non-recurring litigation related expenses — — — — 4,823 0.12 — — Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired 2,380 0.06 2,380 0.06 4,759 0.12 4,759 0.13 Tax effects on the non-GAAP adjustments above3 (27,157) (0.69) (558) (0.01) (28,893) (0.73) (1,116) (0.03) Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards (119) — (3,945) (0.10) (406) (0.01) (5,385) (0.14) Non-GAAP net income $ 25,208 $ 0.64 $ 16,837 $ 0.43 $ 41,389 $ 1.05 $ 25,780 $ 0.66 GAAP diluted EPS $ (1.55) $ 0.48 $ (1.27) $ 0.70 Non-GAAP diluted EPS4 $ 0.64 $ 0.43 $ 1.05 $ 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute: GAAP diluted EPS 38,793,341 39,201,155 38,755,337 39,151,412 Non-GAAP diluted EPS4 39,379,142 39,201,155 39,398,553 39,151,412

________________________ 1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.10% and 23.44%, respectively, to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. 4For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 39,379,142 and 39,398,553, respectively were used, as the Company had non-GAAP net income in the period.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net (loss) income $ (60,200) $ 18,960 $ (49,198) $ 27,522 Adjustments to GAAP net (loss) income: Depreciation and amortization expense 7,647 6,710 15,166 13,285 Interest income, net (3,313) (839) (6,204) (1,393) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (17,674) 576 (14,050) 666 Stock-based compensation expense 9,560 12,823 23,129 25,589 Impairment charge2 110,304 — 110,304 — Non-recurring litigation related expenses — — 4,823 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,324 $ 38,230 $ 83,970 $ 65,669 Revenue $ 299,403 $ 261,499 $ 578,058 $ 502,897 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,324 $ 38,230 $ 83,970 $ 65,669 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.5 % 14.6 % 14.5 % 13.1 %

________________________ 1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % United States $ 218,180 $ 186,772 $ 31,408 16.8 % $ — $ 31,408 16.8 % International 81,223 74,727 6,496 8.7 % 497 6,993 9.4 % Total $ 299,403 $ 261,499 $ 37,904 14.5 % $ 497 $ 38,401 14.7 % Six Months Ended June 30, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % United States $ 427,824 $ 358,651 $ 69,173 19.3 % $ — $ 69,173 19.3 % International 150,234 144,246 5,988 4.2 % (141) 5,847 4.1 % Total $ 578,058 $ 502,897 $ 75,161 14.9 % $ (141) $ 75,020 14.9 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy $ 203,502 $ 162,503 $ 40,999 25.2 % $ 324 $ 41,323 25.4 % Embolization and Access 95,901 98,996 (3,095) (3.1) % 173 (2,922) (3.0) % Total $ 299,403 $ 261,499 $ 37,904 14.5 % $ 497 $ 38,401 14.7 % Six Months Ended June 30, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy $ 391,205 $ 307,483 $ 83,722 27.2 % $ 13 $ 83,735 27.2 % Embolization and Access 186,853 195,414 (8,561) (4.4) % (154) (8,715) (4.5) % Total $ 578,058 $ 502,897 $ 75,161 14.9 % $ (141) $ 75,020 14.9 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy United States $ 153,728 $ 123,051 $ 30,677 24.9 % $ — $ 30,677 24.9 % International 49,774 39,452 10,322 26.2 % 324 10,646 27.0 % Total Thrombectomy 203,502 162,503 40,999 25.2 % 324 41,323 25.4 % Embolization and Access United States 64,452 63,721 731 1.1 % 731 1.1 % International 31,449 35,275 (3,826) (10.8) % 173 (3,653) (10.4) % Total Embolization and Access 95,901 98,996 (3,095) (3.1) % 173 (2,922) (3.0) % Total $ 299,403 $ 261,499 $ 37,904 14.5 % $ 497 $ 38,401 14.7 % Six Months Ended June 30, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy United States $ 304,013 $ 234,240 $ 69,773 29.8 % $ — $ 69,773 29.8 % International 87,192 73,243 13,949 19.0 % 13 13,962 19.1 % Total Thrombectomy 391,205 307,483 83,722 27.2 % 13 83,735 27.2 % Embolization and Access United States 123,811 124,411 (600) (0.5) % (600) (0.5) % International 63,042 71,003 (7,961) (11.2) % (154) (8,115) (11.4) % Total Embolization and Access 186,853 195,414 (8,561) (4.4) % (154) (8,715) (4.5) % Total $ 578,058 $ 502,897 $ 75,161 14.9 % $ (141) $ 75,020 14.9 %

_________________________ 1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

510-995-2461

investors@penumbrainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-reports-second-quarter-2024-financial-results-302210230.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.