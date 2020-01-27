Peli BioThermal Announces Expansion of Distribution into Australia/New Zealand

Global reach extended to major pharma market in Oceania

Peli BioThermal, the global name in temperature controlled packaging, announced the further expansion of its worldwide reach into Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately. Wilpak Group International will provide sales and support from their headquarters in Melbourne, Australia.

This is also an expansion of the current successful global partnership with Wilpak Group International. Peli BioThermal provides its customers the additional option to utilise their InsulCap® portfolio of thermal covers to protect temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical payloads.

“We are pleased to announce the latest expansion of our global footprint,” said Ed Meyer, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Peli BioThermal. “We have expanded our distribution to Australia and New Zealand, working in conjunction with fellow industry leading supplier Wilpak, whose technologically advanced thermal blankets complement our own product range, offering another thermal protection option for our customers.”

Adam Wilson, Managing Director of Wilpak Group International, added: “We welcome the opportunity to develop a closer partnership with Peli BioThermal. Our product portfolios are complementary to managing a pharmaceutical manufacturer’s needs for temperature control during shipment. It’s exciting to be trusted with expanding availability of the Crēdo™, CoolGuard™ and CoolPall™ thermal packaging lines into Australia and New Zealand. I’m thrilled about the opportunities sure to follow the expanded collaboration between our two companies.”

For information on Peli BioThermal and its wide range of products and offerings, visit www.pelibiothermal.com

Peli BioThermal is a division of Peli Products, S.L.U., which is the European arm of Pelican Products, Inc., a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Peli Products

Peli Products, S.L.U. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Peli™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Pelican Products, Inc. operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and six

manufacturing facilities across the globe. For more information, visit pelican.com or behrmancap.com.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal Ltd. offers the widest range of temperature controlled packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. The company is the recipient of two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: International Trade in 2018 and Innovation in 2017. The company’s products ensure that delicate biological materials arrive intact and effective, despite exterior environments. Peli BioThermal is dedicated to developing innovative products designed to fulfil the complex needs of the global life sciences industry. The company’s customers benefit from its extensive expertise in ensuring that temperature stability is maintained throughout the distribution chain. The company also offers a complete portfolio of services and software to support end-to-end temperature-controlled packaging asset management. Outside of Europe, the company does business under the name Pelican BioThermal LLC. For more information, visit pelibiothermal.com.

All trademarks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Peli BioThermal Ltd., its parent, subsidiaries and/or affiliates.