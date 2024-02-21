SUBSCRIBE
Patterson Companies Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Patterson Companies announced that it will hold its fiscal 2024 third-quarter call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2024 third-quarter call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, through 10 p.m. CT (11 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Interested persons may dial (800) 770-2030 and enter Conference ID 67281 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

SOURCE: Patterson Companies Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221075519/en/

Contacts

John M. Wright, Investor Relations
TEL: 651.686.1364
EMAIL: investor.relations@pattersoncompanies.com
WEB: pattersoncompanies.com

Source: Patterson Companies Inc.

Earnings Minnesota
