Pattern Bioscience Selected as Winner of ADLM Disruptive Technology Award

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pattern Biosciences, Inc., an innovator in rapid diagnosis and antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) for bacterial infections, today announced that it was named the winner of the Disruptive Technology Award from the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly known as AACC). Pattern was chosen by a panel of expert judges in diagnostic testing and healthcare technologies.

Pattern Bioscience is pioneering the use of single-cell microbiology to rapidly diagnose drug-resistant bacterial infections and identify effective treatments. Its unique rapid phenotypic test platform, based on single-cell analysis of microorganisms combined with machine learning, can generate clinically actionable data identifying the causal pathogen and profiling its antibiotic susceptibility in hours — rather than the days required for the current standard of culture-based tests. The company’s first test will be for patients with pneumonia.

“This award is an important endorsement of our approach to reshaping the diagnostics and treatment landscape for infectious diseases,” said Nick Arab, co-founder and CEO of Pattern Bioscience. “We are very grateful to ADLM and its panel of experts for recognizing the incredible potential of our technology to improve healthcare.”

The Disruptive Technology Award was decided at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting. Expert judges included Joseph Bernardo, Operating Partner at Linden, LLC; John Blackwood, founder of Horizon Dx, LLC; and Kelly Chun, Vice President of R&D at LabCorp.

ADLM represents more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world who are focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science.

About Pattern Bioscience

Pattern Bioscience aims to save lives by transforming how bacterial infections are diagnosed and to improve global health by reducing the burden of antibiotic resistance. Its single-cell microbiology technology is the first and only culture-free, rapid phenotypic testing platform to deliver clinically actionable results in a timeframe that will enable healthcare teams to get appropriate, life-saving treatments to patients fast enough to make a real difference in outcomes. The company’s first tests will be for critically ill patients with pneumonia and bacteremia, identifying both the causal pathogen and its antibiotic susceptibility profile in hours, compared with the days required for traditional culture testing. Pattern Bioscience is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas, led by veterans of the diagnostic industry with deep experience bringing new diagnostic technology to market. For more information, please visit pattern.bio.

