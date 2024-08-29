Patients for Patient Safety US Announces Film Premiere of ‘The Pitch: Patient Safety’s Next Generation’ at World Patient Safety Day 2024 DC Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / From Sept. 15-17, patient safety advocates are convening in Washington, D.C., for a series of events commemorating World Patient Safety Day (WPSD). As part of the WPSD 2024 DC Summit, Patients for Patient Safety US is teaming up with AcademyHealth to host a premiere of The Pitch: Patient Safety’s Next Generation, a new documentary from Mike Eisenberg, director of 2018 film To Err Is Human: A Patient Safety Documentary. The film event will be at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. ET.

The Pitch explores the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in improving patient safety across medicine. Through expert interviews, real-world technology solutions, and one young innovator’s journey into the layered business of medicine, The Pitch showcases the immense effort required to break into the healthcare industry with innovations and the importance of collaboration between those inside and outside of the medical space. Following the film, there will be a moderated discussion with members of The Light Collective, a patient-led nonprofit focused on engaging the patient community in shaping AI policy.

“I’m super excited by this chance to premiere The Pitch in Washington and discuss the opportunities and perils of AI with members of The Light Collective,” said Martin Hatlie, co-founder of Patients for Patient Safety US and moderator of the post-film question-and-answer session. “And it is terrific to collaborate with AcademyHealth and Johns Hopkins to bring this all together as part of World Patient Safety Day.”

Find the full WPSD 2024 DC Summit event list at https://www.pfps.us/wpsd-2024 to register to attend The Pitch premiere. While attending the film is free, advance registration is required to reserve a seat.

About Patients for Patient Safety US (www.pfps.us): A branch of the World Health Organization Patients for Patient Safety, PFPS US is a patient-led, United States-based non-profit advancing related goals of patient safety, diagnostic quality and health equity and calling for increased transparency, accountability, and patient/family engagement to improve health care.

Media Contact:

Martin Hatlie

mhatlie@pfps.us

