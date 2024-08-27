Oxford Biomedica to host a free webinar showcasing its AAV expertise

Oxford, UK - 27 August 2024: On Wednesday 11 September 2024, Oxford Biomedica, a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, will host a free 60-minute webinar on its adeno-associated virus (AAV) development expertise and showcase their recent breakthroughs.

The webinar titled “Advanced AAV Processing and Potency through Characterisation of Capsid and Payload Heterogeneity” will feature presentations by:

Sarah Laughlin-Toth, PhD, Senior Scientist, Analytical Development at Oxford Biomedica

Thomas Thiers, Downstream Scientist, Purification Sciences at Oxford Biomedica

Alex Meola, Associate Director, AAV Downstream Process Development at Oxford Biomedica

The speakers will discuss how advanced characterisation of AAV capsids, including their contents and surface properties, provides crucial insights into factors affecting product quality and potency. They will explore the impacts of capsid modifications such as VP1 deamidation, production conditions including bioreactor time and AAV localisation, and capsid heterogeneity on AAV products. This knowledge is vital for enhancing the development and manufacturing of AAV-based therapies, with potential implications for improving product efficacy and patient safety.

The webinar will be held at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT / 17:00 CET on Wednesday 11 September 2024, followed by a live Q&A session. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Enquiries:

Oxford Biomedica plc:

Sebastien Ribault, Chief Commercial Officer – T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: partnering@oxb.com

ICR Consilium:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxfordbiomedica@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Angela Gray / Davide Salvi

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus, and other viral vector types. Oxford Biomedica’s world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of unique technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVectaTM system), dual plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.